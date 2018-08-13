Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novozymes A/S    NZYM B   DK0060336014

NOVOZYMES A/S (NZYM B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Novozymes A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program

August 13, 2018

Company announcement No. 48

As of August 10, Novozymes has purchased an accumulated 3,752,975 shares with a transaction value of DKK 1,192.3 million under the stock buyback program Novozymes announced in Company announcement No. 3, 2018 and initiated February 14, 2018. Under the program, Novozymes will buy back B shares worth up to DKK 2 billion in total during 2018.

Contact informationnovozymesIR@novozymes.com

Tobias Cornelius Björklund +45 3077 8682tobb@novozymes.com

The following transactions have been made under the program in accordance with the European Commission regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also known as the "Market Abuse Regulation", and regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016:

Klaus Sindahl +45 5363 0134ksdh@novozymes.com

Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value, DKK

Carl Ahlgren +45 3077 2783cxal@novozymes.comAccumulated at latest announcement

3,593,957

1,137,874,952

August 06, 2018

30,000

340.26 10,207,846

August 07, 2018

35,000

344.94 12,072,750

August 08, 2018

34,000

344.94 11,728,035

August 09, 2018

30,000

343.29 10,298,796

August 10, 2018

30,000

337.28 10,118,457

Accumulated under the program

3,752,975

1,192,300,836

In addition, transactionsnecessitated by Novozymes' previously established incentive programshave resulted in a net sale by Novozymes of 3,995 B shares in the period from August 06 to August 10, 2018. The share transactions related to the incentive programs were not part of the Market Abuse Regulation stock buyback program.

Following the transactions stated above, Novozymes owns a total of 7,396,593 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the stock capital. The total number of shares in the company is 297,000,000 including treasury shares.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance whilepreserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of

enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow.www.novozymes.com

Novozymes A/SKrogshoejvej 36 2880 Bagsvaerd Denmark

Phone: +45 4446 0000

Novozymes A/S CVR number: 10 00 71 27

LEI: 529900T6WNZXD2R3JW38

Appendix- Detailed trading data on Novozymes A/S's sharebuy-back transactions for the period mentioned above.

All trades have been carried out by Nordea.

06-08-2018 XCSENumber of Shares 30,000

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM AQXE Total 07-08-2018 XCSE

30,000

Number of Shares 35,000

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM AQXE Total 08-08-2018 XCSE

35,000

Number of Shares 34,000

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM AQXE Total 09-08-2018 XCSE

34,000

Number of Shares 30,000

VWAP DKK 340.40 .

. . . . . . .

340.40

VWAP DKK 344.45 .

. . . . . . .

344.45

VWAP DKK 344.45 .

. . . . . . .

344.45

Gross Value DKK 10,205,295

10,205,295

Gross Value DKK 12,069,733

12,069,733

Gross Value DKK 11,725,104

11,725,104

VWAP DKK 343.43 .

Gross Value DKK 10,296,222

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID

. . . .

TRQX TRQM AQXE

Total

30,000

10-08-2018

Number of Shares

XCSE

30,000

DCSE

BATE

BATD

CHIX

CHID

TRQX

TRQM

AQXE

Total

30,000

Volume

Price

Venue

Time - CET

Date

150

341.80

XCSE

20180806 09:04:36

06-08-2018

170

341.90

XCSE

20180806 09:04:36

06-08-2018

90

342.00

XCSE

20180806 09:04:36

06-08-2018

81

341.50

XCSE

20180806 09:06:05

06-08-2018

219

341.50

XCSE

20180806 09:06:06

06-08-2018

120

340.30

XCSE

20180806 09:13:29

06-08-2018

160

340.30

XCSE

20180806 09:13:29

06-08-2018

73

340.30

XCSE

20180806 09:14:12

06-08-2018

217

340.30

XCSE

20180806 09:14:12

06-08-2018

12

340.00

XCSE

20180806 09:15:33

06-08-2018

268

340.00

XCSE

20180806 09:15:33

06-08-2018

300

340.50

XCSE

20180806 09:20:59

06-08-2018

87

341.00

XCSE

20180806 09:24:26

06-08-2018

213

341.00

XCSE

20180806 09:24:26

06-08-2018

41

340.60

XCSE

20180806 09:28:53

06-08-2018

54

340.60

XCSE

20180806 09:28:54

06-08-2018

165

340.90

XCSE

20180806 09:30:05

06-08-2018

260

341.10

XCSE

20180806 09:32:06

06-08-2018

63

341.00

XCSE

20180806 09:33:33

06-08-2018

149

341.00

XCSE

20180806 09:33:33

06-08-2018

150

341.00

XCSE

20180806 09:33:33

06-08-2018

938

341.00

XCSE

20180806 09:33:33

06-08-2018

225

340.70

XCSE

20180806 09:33:46

06-08-2018

75

340.70

XCSE

20180806 09:33:46

06-08-2018

230

340.50

XCSE

20180806 09:35:05

06-08-2018

27

339.80

XCSE

20180806 09:40:04

06-08-2018

45

339.80

XCSE

20180806 09:40:04

06-08-2018

188

339.90

XCSE

20180806 09:40:18

06-08-2018

2

339.90

XCSE

20180806 09:44:24

06-08-2018

48

339.90

XCSE

20180806 09:45:24

06-08-2018

. . . 343.43

VWAP DKK 337.37 .

. . . . . . . 337.37

10,296,222

Gross Value DKK 10,115,928

10,115,928

210

339.90

XCSE

20180806 09:45:36

06-08-2018

39

339.50

XCSE

20180806 09:48:24

06-08-2018

181

339.50

XCSE

20180806 09:48:24

06-08-2018

243

340.00

XCSE

20180806 09:50:18

06-08-2018

7

340.00

XCSE

20180806 09:50:18

06-08-2018

210

339.70

XCSE

20180806 09:54:45

06-08-2018

186

339.70

XCSE

20180806 09:59:51

06-08-2018

44

339.70

XCSE

20180806 09:59:51

06-08-2018

230

339.60

XCSE

20180806 10:00:00

06-08-2018

178

339.50

XCSE

20180806 10:06:03

06-08-2018

92

339.50

XCSE

20180806 10:06:03

06-08-2018

230

340.10

XCSE

20180806 10:07:31

06-08-2018

250

339.80

XCSE

20180806 10:11:11

06-08-2018

220

340.10

XCSE

20180806 10:12:54

06-08-2018

57

339.90

XCSE

20180806 10:19:50

06-08-2018

150

339.90

XCSE

20180806 10:19:50

06-08-2018

43

339.90

XCSE

20180806 10:19:50

06-08-2018

21

339.90

XCSE

20180806 10:20:51

06-08-2018

189

339.90

XCSE

20180806 10:20:51

06-08-2018

138

340.00

XCSE

20180806 10:27:05

06-08-2018

16

340.00

XCSE

20180806 10:27:24

06-08-2018

96

340.10

XCSE

20180806 10:28:07

06-08-2018

19

340.10

XCSE

20180806 10:33:50

06-08-2018

150

340.10

XCSE

20180806 10:33:50

06-08-2018

71

340.10

XCSE

20180806 10:33:51

06-08-2018

750

340.20

XCSE

20180806 10:37:20

06-08-2018

97

340.50

XCSE

20180806 10:42:12

06-08-2018

173

340.70

XCSE

20180806 10:43:20

06-08-2018

240

340.50

XCSE

20180806 10:48:10

06-08-2018

8

340.40

XCSE

20180806 10:55:27

06-08-2018

252

340.40

XCSE

20180806 10:56:59

06-08-2018

62

340.30

XCSE

20180806 10:57:51

06-08-2018

288

340.30

XCSE

20180806 10:57:52

06-08-2018

230

340.20

XCSE

20180806 10:58:16

06-08-2018

96

339.60

XCSE

20180806 11:04:06

06-08-2018

134

339.60

XCSE

20180806 11:04:06

06-08-2018

410

339.60

XCSE

20180806 11:07:57

06-08-2018

230

339.50

XCSE

20180806 11:11:29

06-08-2018

47

339.20

XCSE

20180806 11:15:13

06-08-2018

150

339.20

XCSE

20180806 11:15:13

06-08-2018

43

339.20

XCSE

20180806 11:15:13

06-08-2018

6

339.70

XCSE

20180806 11:24:45

06-08-2018

68

339.70

XCSE

20180806 11:24:45

06-08-2018

45

339.70

XCSE

20180806 11:24:45

06-08-2018

171

339.70

XCSE

20180806 11:25:01

06-08-2018

250

339.60

XCSE

20180806 11:25:56

06-08-2018

100

339.60

XCSE

20180806 11:30:00

06-08-2018

48

339.60

XCSE

20180806 11:30:00

06-08-2018

123

339.60

XCSE

20180806 11:30:00

06-08-2018

19

339.60

XCSE

20180806 11:30:00

06-08-2018

44

339.50

XCSE

20180806 11:38:28

06-08-2018

45

339.50

XCSE

20180806 11:38:28

06-08-2018

184

339.50

XCSE

20180806 11:38:28

06-08-2018

7

339.50

XCSE

20180806 11:38:28

06-08-2018

240

339.50

XCSE

20180806 11:44:32

06-08-2018

166

340.10

XCSE

20180806 11:50:11

06-08-2018

54

340.10

XCSE

20180806 11:50:11

06-08-2018

260

340.00

XCSE

20180806 11:55:43

06-08-2018

10

340.00

XCSE

20180806 11:55:43

06-08-2018

118

340.00

XCSE

20180806 11:59:09

06-08-2018

112

340.00

XCSE

20180806 11:59:09

06-08-2018

150

340.10

XCSE

20180806 12:05:07

06-08-2018

100

340.10

XCSE

20180806 12:05:07

06-08-2018

210

340.20

XCSE

20180806 12:11:00

06-08-2018

147

340.50

XCSE

20180806 12:18:56

06-08-2018

113

340.50

XCSE

20180806 12:18:56

06-08-2018

81

340.50

XCSE

20180806 12:23:33

06-08-2018

49

340.50

XCSE

20180806 12:23:33

06-08-2018

72

340.50

XCSE

20180806 12:23:33

06-08-2018

168

340.50

XCSE

20180806 12:23:33

06-08-2018

143

340.30

XCSE

20180806 12:27:11

06-08-2018

67

340.30

XCSE

20180806 12:27:11

06-08-2018

16

340.70

XCSE

20180806 12:34:06

06-08-2018

150

340.70

XCSE

20180806 12:34:06

06-08-2018

144

340.70

XCSE

20180806 12:34:06

06-08-2018

63

340.80

XCSE

20180806 12:38:20

06-08-2018

167

340.80

XCSE

20180806 12:38:20

06-08-2018

175

340.60

XCSE

20180806 12:44:02

06-08-2018

75

340.60

XCSE

20180806 12:44:02

06-08-2018

100

340.60

XCSE

20180806 12:48:53

06-08-2018

30

340.60

XCSE

20180806 12:48:53

06-08-2018

100

340.60

XCSE

20180806 12:48:53

06-08-2018

220

340.70

XCSE

20180806 12:54:07

06-08-2018

300

340.60

XCSE

20180806 13:01:26

06-08-2018

220

340.60

XCSE

20180806 13:05:19

06-08-2018

240

340.60

XCSE

20180806 13:13:14

06-08-2018

128

340.50

XCSE

20180806 13:18:01

06-08-2018

132

340.50

XCSE

20180806 13:18:01

06-08-2018

200

340.40

XCSE

20180806 13:22:15

06-08-2018

220

340.40

XCSE

20180806 13:35:17

06-08-2018

96

340.50

XCSE

20180806 13:36:31

06-08-2018

144

340.50

XCSE

20180806 13:36:31

06-08-2018

240

340.60

XCSE

20180806 13:41:30

06-08-2018

100

340.50

XCSE

20180806 13:45:10

06-08-2018

150

340.50

XCSE

20180806 13:45:30

06-08-2018

190

340.60

XCSE

20180806 13:52:01

06-08-2018

Disclaimer

Novozymes A/S published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 13:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVOZYMES A/S
03:15pNOVOZYMES A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program
PU
08/10NOVOZYMES A/S : Interim report for the first half of 2018
AQ
08/07NOVOZYMES A/S : half-yearly earnings release
08/06NOVOZYMES A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program
AQ
07/26NOVOZYMES A/S : Patent Issued for Detoxifying Pre-Treated Lignocellulose-Contain..
AQ
07/23NOVOZYMES A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program
AQ
07/19NOVOZYMES A/S : Patent Issued for Epoxidation Using Peroxygenase (USPTO 10017483..
AQ
07/18NOVO NORDISK A/S : Vattenfall Signs New Offshore Wind Power Agreement
AQ
07/17NOVO NORDISK A/S : Vattenfall, Novozymes and Novo Nordisk sign a long term Power..
AQ
07/17NOVO NORDISK A/S : Novozymes and Novo Nordisk sign long-term PPA with Vattenfall
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) CEO Peder Nielsen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/10Novozymes A/S reports Q2 results 
06/22Treasure Hunting In The OTC Market 
06/18INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : That Taste In Your Mouth - Bitter Or Sweet? 
05/30Value Hunting Overseas 
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 14 484 M
EBIT 2018 4 102 M
Net income 2018 3 224 M
Debt 2018 2 242 M
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 30,65
P/E ratio 2019 28,23
EV / Sales 2018 5,98x
EV / Sales 2019 5,66x
Capitalization 84 410 M
Chart NOVOZYMES A/S
Duration : Period :
Novozymes A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOZYMES A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 316  DKK
Spread / Average Target -5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peder Holk Nielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Jørgen Buhl Rasmussen Chairman
Thomas Videbaek COO, Executive VP-Research, Innovation & Supply
Prisca Havranek-Kosicek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carl Erik Mathias Uhlén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOZYMES A/S-5.36%12 926
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%101 437
AIR LIQUIDE1.29%52 953
PRAXAIR0.07%45 193
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES2.04%44 453
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-8.98%42 866
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.