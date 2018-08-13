Novozymes A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program

Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program

August 13, 2018

Company announcement No. 48

As of August 10, Novozymes has purchased an accumulated 3,752,975 shares with a transaction value of DKK 1,192.3 million under the stock buyback program Novozymes announced in Company announcement No. 3, 2018 and initiated February 14, 2018. Under the program, Novozymes will buy back B shares worth up to DKK 2 billion in total during 2018.

Contact informationnovozymesIR@novozymes.com

Tobias Cornelius Björklund +45 3077 8682tobb@novozymes.com

The following transactions have been made under the program in accordance with the European Commission regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also known as the "Market Abuse Regulation", and regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016:

Klaus Sindahl +45 5363 0134ksdh@novozymes.com

Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value, DKK

Carl Ahlgren +45 3077 2783cxal@novozymes.comAccumulated at latest announcement

3,593,957

1,137,874,952

August 06, 2018

30,000

340.26 10,207,846

August 07, 2018

35,000

344.94 12,072,750

August 08, 2018

34,000

344.94 11,728,035

August 09, 2018

30,000

343.29 10,298,796

August 10, 2018

30,000

337.28 10,118,457

Accumulated under the program

3,752,975

1,192,300,836

In addition, transactionsnecessitated by Novozymes' previously established incentive programshave resulted in a net sale by Novozymes of 3,995 B shares in the period from August 06 to August 10, 2018. The share transactions related to the incentive programs were not part of the Market Abuse Regulation stock buyback program.

Following the transactions stated above, Novozymes owns a total of 7,396,593 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the stock capital. The total number of shares in the company is 297,000,000 including treasury shares.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance whilepreserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of

enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow.www.novozymes.com

Novozymes A/SKrogshoejvej 36 2880 Bagsvaerd Denmark

Phone: +45 4446 0000

Novozymes A/S CVR number: 10 00 71 27

LEI: 529900T6WNZXD2R3JW38

Appendix- Detailed trading data on Novozymes A/S's sharebuy-back transactions for the period mentioned above.

All trades have been carried out by Nordea.

06-08-2018 XCSENumber of Shares 30,000

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM AQXE Total 07-08-2018 XCSE

30,000

Number of Shares 35,000

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM AQXE Total 08-08-2018 XCSE

35,000

Number of Shares 34,000

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM AQXE Total 09-08-2018 XCSE

34,000

Number of Shares 30,000

VWAP DKK 340.40 .

. . . . . . .

340.40

VWAP DKK 344.45 .

. . . . . . .

344.45

VWAP DKK 344.45 .

. . . . . . .

344.45

Gross Value DKK 10,205,295

10,205,295

Gross Value DKK 12,069,733

12,069,733

Gross Value DKK 11,725,104

11,725,104

VWAP DKK 343.43 .

Gross Value DKK 10,296,222

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID

. . . .

TRQX TRQM AQXE

Total 30,000 10-08-2018 Number of Shares XCSE 30,000 DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM AQXE Total 30,000 Volume Price Venue Time - CET Date 150 341.80 XCSE 20180806 09:04:36 06-08-2018 170 341.90 XCSE 20180806 09:04:36 06-08-2018 90 342.00 XCSE 20180806 09:04:36 06-08-2018 81 341.50 XCSE 20180806 09:06:05 06-08-2018 219 341.50 XCSE 20180806 09:06:06 06-08-2018 120 340.30 XCSE 20180806 09:13:29 06-08-2018 160 340.30 XCSE 20180806 09:13:29 06-08-2018 73 340.30 XCSE 20180806 09:14:12 06-08-2018 217 340.30 XCSE 20180806 09:14:12 06-08-2018 12 340.00 XCSE 20180806 09:15:33 06-08-2018 268 340.00 XCSE 20180806 09:15:33 06-08-2018 300 340.50 XCSE 20180806 09:20:59 06-08-2018 87 341.00 XCSE 20180806 09:24:26 06-08-2018 213 341.00 XCSE 20180806 09:24:26 06-08-2018 41 340.60 XCSE 20180806 09:28:53 06-08-2018 54 340.60 XCSE 20180806 09:28:54 06-08-2018 165 340.90 XCSE 20180806 09:30:05 06-08-2018 260 341.10 XCSE 20180806 09:32:06 06-08-2018 63 341.00 XCSE 20180806 09:33:33 06-08-2018 149 341.00 XCSE 20180806 09:33:33 06-08-2018 150 341.00 XCSE 20180806 09:33:33 06-08-2018 938 341.00 XCSE 20180806 09:33:33 06-08-2018 225 340.70 XCSE 20180806 09:33:46 06-08-2018 75 340.70 XCSE 20180806 09:33:46 06-08-2018 230 340.50 XCSE 20180806 09:35:05 06-08-2018 27 339.80 XCSE 20180806 09:40:04 06-08-2018 45 339.80 XCSE 20180806 09:40:04 06-08-2018 188 339.90 XCSE 20180806 09:40:18 06-08-2018 2 339.90 XCSE 20180806 09:44:24 06-08-2018 48 339.90 XCSE 20180806 09:45:24 06-08-2018 . . . 343.43

VWAP DKK 337.37 .

. . . . . . . 337.37

10,296,222

Gross Value DKK 10,115,928

10,115,928