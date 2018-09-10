Novozymes A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program

Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
September 10, 2018
Company announcement No. 53
As of September 07, Novozymes has purchased an accumulated 4,373,765 shares with a transaction value of DKK 1,407.1 million under the stock buyback program Novozymes announced in Company announcement No. 3, 2018 and initiated February 14, 2018. Under the program, Novozymes will buy back B shares worth up to DKK 2 billion in total during 2018.
Contact informationnovozymesIR@novozymes.com
Tobias Cornelius Björklund +45 3077 8682tobb@novozymes.com
The following transactions have been made under the program in accordance with the European Commission regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also known as the "Market Abuse Regulation", and regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016:
Klaus Sindahl +45 5363 0134ksdh@novozymes.com
Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Carl Ahlgren +45 3077 2783cxal@novozymes.comAccumulated at latest announcement
4,223,765
1,354,954,941
September 03, 2018
30,000
352.25 10,567,498
September 04, 2018
30,000
348.94 10,468,305
September 05, 2018
30,000
345.28 10,358,400
September 06, 2018
30,000
343.61 10,308,158
September 07, 2018 Accumulated under the program
30,000
347.39 10,421,710
4,373,765
1,407,079,012
In addition, transactionsnecessitated by Novozymes' previously established incentiveprograms have resulted in a net sale by Novozymes of 1,035 B shares in the period from September 03 to September 07, 2018. The share transactions related to the incentive programs were not part of the Market Abuse Regulation stock buyback program.
Following the transactions stated above, Novozymes owns a total of 7,791,630 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the stock capital. The total number of shares in the company is 297,000,000 including treasury shares.
About Novozymes
Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, weimprove industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world'slargest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely ontoday and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow.www.novozymes.com
Novozymes A/SKrogshoejvej 36 2880 Bagsvaerd Denmark
Phone: +45 4446 0000
Novozymes A/S CVR number: 10 00 71 27
LEI: 529900T6WNZXD2R3JW38
Appendix- Detailed trading data on Novozymes A/S's sharebuy-back transactions for the period mentioned above.
All trades have been carried out by Nordea.
04-09-2018 XCSE
DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR Total 05-09-2018 XCSE
DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR Total 06-09-2018 XCSE
DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR Total 07-09-2018 XCSENumber of Shares 30,000
30,000
Number of Shares 30,000
30,000
Number of Shares 30,000
30,000
Number of Shares 30,000
VWAP DKK 348.49 .
. . . . . . .
348.49
VWAP DKK 345.45 .
. . . . . . .
345.45
VWAP DKK 343.44 .
. . . . . . .
343.44
Gross Value DKK 10,465,689
10,465,689
Gross Value DKK 10,355,811
10,355,811
Gross Value DKK 10,305,582
10,305,582
VWAP DKK 347.47 .
Gross Value DKK 10,419,105
DCSE BATE BATD CHIX
. . .
CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR
|
Total
|
30,000
|
10,419,105
|
