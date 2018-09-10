Log in
NOVOZYMES A/S
Novozymes A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program

09/10/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program

September 10, 2018

Company announcement No. 53

As of September 07, Novozymes has purchased an accumulated 4,373,765 shares with a transaction value of DKK 1,407.1 million under the stock buyback program Novozymes announced in Company announcement No. 3, 2018 and initiated February 14, 2018. Under the program, Novozymes will buy back B shares worth up to DKK 2 billion in total during 2018.

Contact informationnovozymesIR@novozymes.com

Tobias Cornelius Björklund +45 3077 8682tobb@novozymes.com

The following transactions have been made under the program in accordance with the European Commission regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also known as the "Market Abuse Regulation", and regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016:

Klaus Sindahl +45 5363 0134ksdh@novozymes.com

Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value, DKK

Carl Ahlgren +45 3077 2783cxal@novozymes.comAccumulated at latest announcement

4,223,765

1,354,954,941

September 03, 2018

30,000

352.25 10,567,498

September 04, 2018

30,000

348.94 10,468,305

September 05, 2018

30,000

345.28 10,358,400

September 06, 2018

30,000

343.61 10,308,158

September 07, 2018 Accumulated under the program

30,000

347.39 10,421,710

4,373,765

1,407,079,012

In addition, transactionsnecessitated by Novozymes' previously established incentiveprograms have resulted in a net sale by Novozymes of 1,035 B shares in the period from September 03 to September 07, 2018. The share transactions related to the incentive programs were not part of the Market Abuse Regulation stock buyback program.

Following the transactions stated above, Novozymes owns a total of 7,791,630 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the stock capital. The total number of shares in the company is 297,000,000 including treasury shares.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, weimprove industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world'slargest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely ontoday and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow.www.novozymes.com

Novozymes A/SKrogshoejvej 36 2880 Bagsvaerd Denmark

Phone: +45 4446 0000

Novozymes A/S CVR number: 10 00 71 27

LEI: 529900T6WNZXD2R3JW38

Appendix- Detailed trading data on Novozymes A/S's sharebuy-back transactions for the period mentioned above.

All trades have been carried out by Nordea.

04-09-2018 XCSE

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR Total 05-09-2018 XCSE

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR Total 06-09-2018 XCSE

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR Total 07-09-2018 XCSENumber of Shares 30,000

30,000

Number of Shares 30,000

30,000

Number of Shares 30,000

30,000

Number of Shares 30,000

VWAP DKK 348.49 .

. . . . . . .

348.49

VWAP DKK 345.45 .

. . . . . . .

345.45

VWAP DKK 343.44 .

. . . . . . .

343.44

Gross Value DKK 10,465,689

10,465,689

Gross Value DKK 10,355,811

10,355,811

Gross Value DKK 10,305,582

10,305,582

VWAP DKK 347.47 .

Gross Value DKK 10,419,105

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX

. . .

CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR

Total

30,000

10,419,105

Volume

Price

Venue

Time - CET

Date

130

351.90

XCSE

20180903 09:18:39

03-09-2018

270

351.90

XCSE

20180903 09:18:39

03-09-2018

270

351.90

XCSE

20180903 09:24:48

03-09-2018

290

351.70

XCSE

20180903 09:24:57

03-09-2018

270

351.30

XCSE

20180903 09:30:50

03-09-2018

220

352.60

XCSE

20180903 09:39:58

03-09-2018

240

352.50

XCSE

20180903 09:40:03

03-09-2018

240

352.70

XCSE

20180903 09:42:43

03-09-2018

191

352.50

XCSE

20180903 09:43:01

03-09-2018

1109

352.50

XCSE

20180903 09:43:01

03-09-2018

300

352.50

XCSE

20180903 09:43:01

03-09-2018

270

352.50

XCSE

20180903 09:49:21

03-09-2018

270

352.30

XCSE

20180903 09:50:00

03-09-2018

240

352.90

XCSE

20180903 10:00:54

03-09-2018

55

353.10

XCSE

20180903 10:02:37

03-09-2018

150

353.10

XCSE

20180903 10:02:37

03-09-2018

15

353.10

XCSE

20180903 10:02:37

03-09-2018

240

353.10

XCSE

20180903 10:04:43

03-09-2018

200

353.40

XCSE

20180903 10:07:06

03-09-2018

80

353.40

XCSE

20180903 10:10:00

03-09-2018

218

353.40

XCSE

20180903 10:10:10

03-09-2018

52

353.40

XCSE

20180903 10:10:16

03-09-2018

96

353.40

XCSE

20180903 10:10:20

03-09-2018

144

353.40

XCSE

20180903 10:10:20

03-09-2018

100

353.20

XCSE

20180903 10:12:15

03-09-2018

140

353.20

XCSE

20180903 10:12:15

03-09-2018

230

353.10

XCSE

20180903 10:15:31

03-09-2018

90

352.50

XCSE

20180903 10:19:28

03-09-2018

130

352.50

XCSE

20180903 10:19:28

03-09-2018

150

352.70

XCSE

20180903 10:31:50

03-09-2018

100

352.70

XCSE

20180903 10:31:50

03-09-2018

150

352.60

XCSE

20180903 10:36:33

03-09-2018

10

352.60

XCSE

20180903 10:36:33

03-09-2018

90

352.60

XCSE

20180903 10:36:33

03-09-2018

210

352.50

XCSE

20180903 10:36:37

03-09-2018

158

352.50

XCSE

20180903 10:36:37

03-09-2018

492

352.50

XCSE

20180903 10:36:37

03-09-2018

10000

352.60

XCSE

20180903 10:40:01

03-09-2018

170

352.20

XCSE

20180903 11:01:45

03-09-2018

120

352.10

XCSE

20180903 11:06:44

03-09-2018

. . . . 347.47

29

352.10

XCSE

20180903 11:13:42

03-09-2018

231

352.10

XCSE

20180903 11:13:42

03-09-2018

150

352.30

XCSE

20180903 11:21:16

03-09-2018

70

352.30

XCSE

20180903 11:21:16

03-09-2018

89

352.20

XCSE

20180903 11:24:34

03-09-2018

131

352.20

XCSE

20180903 11:24:34

03-09-2018

150

352.10

XCSE

20180903 11:32:24

03-09-2018

70

352.10

XCSE

20180903 11:32:24

03-09-2018

230

352.20

XCSE

20180903 11:51:34

03-09-2018

160

352.30

XCSE

20180903 11:53:49

03-09-2018

205

352.30

XCSE

20180903 11:53:49

03-09-2018

15

352.30

XCSE

20180903 11:53:49

03-09-2018

166

352.40

XCSE

20180903 12:00:53

03-09-2018

44

352.40

XCSE

20180903 12:00:53

03-09-2018

150

352.40

XCSE

20180903 12:12:04

03-09-2018

80

352.40

XCSE

20180903 12:12:04

03-09-2018

190

352.20

XCSE

20180903 12:19:53

03-09-2018

6

352.20

XCSE

20180903 12:28:16

03-09-2018

254

352.20

XCSE

20180903 12:30:50

03-09-2018

97

352.00

XCSE

20180903 12:39:36

03-09-2018

223

352.00

XCSE

20180903 12:39:36

03-09-2018

101

352.00

XCSE

20180903 12:48:54

03-09-2018

149

352.00

XCSE

20180903 12:48:54

03-09-2018

220

351.90

XCSE

20180903 12:51:19

03-09-2018

170

352.30

XCSE

20180903 12:59:01

03-09-2018

240

351.90

XCSE

20180903 13:03:45

03-09-2018

121

352.10

XCSE

20180903 13:13:49

03-09-2018

109

352.10

XCSE

20180903 13:13:49

03-09-2018

200

352.00

XCSE

20180903 13:21:47

03-09-2018

112

351.70

XCSE

20180903 13:45:14

03-09-2018

118

351.70

XCSE

20180903 13:45:31

03-09-2018

87

351.70

XCSE

20180903 13:48:59

03-09-2018

143

351.70

XCSE

20180903 13:48:59

03-09-2018

7

351.70

XCSE

20180903 13:48:59

03-09-2018

150

351.70

XCSE

20180903 13:48:59

03-09-2018

23

351.70

XCSE

20180903 13:49:25

03-09-2018

10

351.70

XCSE

20180903 13:49:50

03-09-2018

230

351.60

XCSE

20180903 13:59:24

03-09-2018

200

351.70

XCSE

20180903 14:11:28

03-09-2018

20

351.70

XCSE

20180903 14:11:28

03-09-2018

490

351.60

XCSE

20180903 14:14:11

03-09-2018

180

351.50

XCSE

20180903 14:21:38

03-09-2018

230

351.10

XCSE

20180903 14:29:53

03-09-2018

210

351.10

XCSE

20180903 14:37:41

03-09-2018

10

351.10

XCSE

20180903 14:37:41

03-09-2018

210

350.90

XCSE

20180903 14:48:20

03-09-2018

10

350.90

XCSE

20180903 14:48:20

03-09-2018

250

350.80

XCSE

20180903 14:54:53

03-09-2018

27

350.50

XCSE

20180903 14:57:41

03-09-2018

163

350.50

XCSE

20180903 14:57:41

03-09-2018

148

350.20

XCSE

20180903 15:06:06

03-09-2018

82

350.20

XCSE

20180903 15:06:06

03-09-2018

240

350.30

XCSE

20180903 15:18:28

03-09-2018

220

350.70

XCSE

20180903 15:28:14

03-09-2018

230

350.40

XCSE

20180903 15:30:01

03-09-2018

35

350.50

XCSE

20180903 15:37:24

03-09-2018

135

350.50

XCSE

20180903 15:37:24

03-09-2018

240

350.70

XCSE

20180903 15:42:23

03-09-2018

20

350.70

XCSE

20180903 15:42:23

03-09-2018

75

351.00

XCSE

20180903 15:52:07

03-09-2018

15

351.00

XCSE

20180903 15:52:07

03-09-2018

150

351.00

XCSE

20180903 15:52:07

03-09-2018

220

350.80

XCSE

20180903 15:53:12

03-09-2018

160

350.80

XCSE

20180903 15:58:58

03-09-2018

90

350.80

XCSE

20180903 15:58:58

03-09-2018

64

351.20

XCSE

20180903 16:06:29

03-09-2018

136

351.20

XCSE

20180903 16:08:09

03-09-2018

220

351.20

XCSE

20180903 16:08:10

03-09-2018

270

351.20

XCSE

20180903 16:11:13

03-09-2018

160

351.30

XCSE

20180903 16:18:55

03-09-2018

70

351.30

XCSE

20180903 16:18:55

03-09-2018

270

351.60

XCSE

20180903 16:24:11

03-09-2018

190

351.50

XCSE

20180903 16:24:40

03-09-2018

49

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:33:28

03-09-2018

181

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:33:28

03-09-2018

50

352.00

XCSE

20180903 16:34:32

03-09-2018

200

352.00

XCSE

20180903 16:34:32

03-09-2018

4

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:39:15

03-09-2018

216

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:39:15

03-09-2018

44

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:42:50

03-09-2018

176

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:42:50

03-09-2018

210

351.70

XCSE

20180903 16:45:48

03-09-2018

44

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:49:42

03-09-2018

23

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:49:42

03-09-2018

23

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:49:42

03-09-2018

47

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:49:42

03-09-2018

83

351.80

XCSE

20180903 16:49:42

03-09-2018

130

351.40

XCSE

20180903 16:52:37

03-09-2018

131

351.40

XCSE

20180903 16:52:37

03-09-2018

17

351.40

XCSE

20180903 16:52:37

03-09-2018

78

351.40

XCSE

20180903 16:52:37

03-09-2018

24

351.40

XCSE

20180903 16:52:37

03-09-2018

150

350.60

XCSE

20180904 09:03:09

04-09-2018

70

350.60

XCSE

20180904 09:03:09

04-09-2018

300

351.40

XCSE

20180904 09:15:16

04-09-2018

Novozymes A/S published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 14:36:06 UTC
