Novozymes A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program

Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program

September 10, 2018

Company announcement No. 53

As of September 07, Novozymes has purchased an accumulated 4,373,765 shares with a transaction value of DKK 1,407.1 million under the stock buyback program Novozymes announced in Company announcement No. 3, 2018 and initiated February 14, 2018. Under the program, Novozymes will buy back B shares worth up to DKK 2 billion in total during 2018.

Contact informationnovozymesIR@novozymes.com

Tobias Cornelius Björklund +45 3077 8682tobb@novozymes.com

The following transactions have been made under the program in accordance with the European Commission regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also known as the "Market Abuse Regulation", and regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016:

Klaus Sindahl +45 5363 0134ksdh@novozymes.com

Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value, DKK

Carl Ahlgren +45 3077 2783cxal@novozymes.comAccumulated at latest announcement

4,223,765

1,354,954,941

September 03, 2018

30,000

352.25 10,567,498

September 04, 2018

30,000

348.94 10,468,305

September 05, 2018

30,000

345.28 10,358,400

September 06, 2018

30,000

343.61 10,308,158

September 07, 2018 Accumulated under the program

30,000

347.39 10,421,710

4,373,765

1,407,079,012

In addition, transactionsnecessitated by Novozymes' previously established incentiveprograms have resulted in a net sale by Novozymes of 1,035 B shares in the period from September 03 to September 07, 2018. The share transactions related to the incentive programs were not part of the Market Abuse Regulation stock buyback program.

Following the transactions stated above, Novozymes owns a total of 7,791,630 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the stock capital. The total number of shares in the company is 297,000,000 including treasury shares.

Appendix- Detailed trading data on Novozymes A/S's sharebuy-back transactions for the period mentioned above.

All trades have been carried out by Nordea.

04-09-2018 XCSE

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR Total 05-09-2018 XCSE

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR Total 06-09-2018 XCSE

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR Total 07-09-2018 XCSENumber of Shares 30,000

30,000

Number of Shares 30,000

30,000

Number of Shares 30,000

30,000

Number of Shares 30,000

VWAP DKK 348.49 .

. . . . . . .

348.49

VWAP DKK 345.45 .

. . . . . . .

345.45

VWAP DKK 343.44 .

. . . . . . .

343.44

Gross Value DKK 10,465,689

10,465,689

Gross Value DKK 10,355,811

10,355,811

Gross Value DKK 10,305,582

10,305,582

VWAP DKK 347.47 .

Gross Value DKK 10,419,105

DCSE BATE BATD CHIX

. . .

CHID TRQX TRQM XNOR

Total 30,000 10,419,105 Volume Price Venue Time - CET Date 130 351.90 XCSE 20180903 09:18:39 03-09-2018 270 351.90 XCSE 20180903 09:18:39 03-09-2018 270 351.90 XCSE 20180903 09:24:48 03-09-2018 290 351.70 XCSE 20180903 09:24:57 03-09-2018 270 351.30 XCSE 20180903 09:30:50 03-09-2018 220 352.60 XCSE 20180903 09:39:58 03-09-2018 240 352.50 XCSE 20180903 09:40:03 03-09-2018 240 352.70 XCSE 20180903 09:42:43 03-09-2018 191 352.50 XCSE 20180903 09:43:01 03-09-2018 1109 352.50 XCSE 20180903 09:43:01 03-09-2018 300 352.50 XCSE 20180903 09:43:01 03-09-2018 270 352.50 XCSE 20180903 09:49:21 03-09-2018 270 352.30 XCSE 20180903 09:50:00 03-09-2018 240 352.90 XCSE 20180903 10:00:54 03-09-2018 55 353.10 XCSE 20180903 10:02:37 03-09-2018 150 353.10 XCSE 20180903 10:02:37 03-09-2018 15 353.10 XCSE 20180903 10:02:37 03-09-2018 240 353.10 XCSE 20180903 10:04:43 03-09-2018 200 353.40 XCSE 20180903 10:07:06 03-09-2018 80 353.40 XCSE 20180903 10:10:00 03-09-2018 218 353.40 XCSE 20180903 10:10:10 03-09-2018 52 353.40 XCSE 20180903 10:10:16 03-09-2018 96 353.40 XCSE 20180903 10:10:20 03-09-2018 144 353.40 XCSE 20180903 10:10:20 03-09-2018 100 353.20 XCSE 20180903 10:12:15 03-09-2018 140 353.20 XCSE 20180903 10:12:15 03-09-2018 230 353.10 XCSE 20180903 10:15:31 03-09-2018 90 352.50 XCSE 20180903 10:19:28 03-09-2018 130 352.50 XCSE 20180903 10:19:28 03-09-2018 150 352.70 XCSE 20180903 10:31:50 03-09-2018 100 352.70 XCSE 20180903 10:31:50 03-09-2018 150 352.60 XCSE 20180903 10:36:33 03-09-2018 10 352.60 XCSE 20180903 10:36:33 03-09-2018 90 352.60 XCSE 20180903 10:36:33 03-09-2018 210 352.50 XCSE 20180903 10:36:37 03-09-2018 158 352.50 XCSE 20180903 10:36:37 03-09-2018 492 352.50 XCSE 20180903 10:36:37 03-09-2018 10000 352.60 XCSE 20180903 10:40:01 03-09-2018 170 352.20 XCSE 20180903 11:01:45 03-09-2018 120 352.10 XCSE 20180903 11:06:44 03-09-2018 . . . . 347.47