Novus Therapeutics : Company Profile for Novus Therapeutics, Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”). Novus has two technologies, each that has the potential to be developed for multiple ENT indications. Novus’ lead product candidate (OP0201) is a surfactant-based, drug-device combination product being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (“OM” or middle ear inflammation with or without infection). Globally, OM affects more than 700 million adults and children every year, with over half of the cases occurring in children under five years of age. OM is one of the most common disorders seen in pediatric practice, and in the United States is a leading cause of health care visits and the most frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics or undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP0102), which may be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities. For more information please visit novustherapeutics.com.

Company: Novus Therapeutics, Inc.
Type of Organization: Public
Industry: Pharmaceutical
Key Executives:
CEO: Gregory J. Flesher
President: Catherine C. Turkel
Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration: Jon S. Kuwahara

