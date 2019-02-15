Novus Therapeutics : Company Profile for Novus Therapeutics, Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) is a specialty pharmaceutical company
focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear,
nose, and throat (“ENT”). Novus has two technologies, each that has the
potential to be developed for multiple ENT indications. Novus’ lead
product candidate (OP0201) is a surfactant-based, drug-device
combination product being developed as a potential first-in-class
treatment option for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (“OM”
or middle ear inflammation with or without infection). Globally, OM
affects more than 700 million adults and children every year, with over
half of the cases occurring in children under five years of age. OM is
one of the most common disorders seen in pediatric practice, and in the
United States is a leading cause of health care visits and the most
frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics or undergo surgery.
Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP0102), which may
be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and
sinus cavities. For more information please visit novustherapeutics.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
|
Novus Therapeutics, Inc.
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
|
|
|
19900 MacArthur Blvd., Ste 550
|
|
|
|
|
|
Irvine, CA 92612
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
|
|
|
+1 (949) 238-8090
|
|
Website:
|
|
|
|
|
http://novustherapeutics.com
|
|
Ticker/ISIN:
|
|
|
|
|
NVUS(NASDAQ)/US67011N1054
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
|
|
|
Public
|
|
Industry:
|
|
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
|
|
|
CEO: Gregory J. Flesher
|
|
|
|
|
|
President: Catherine C. Turkel
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration: Jon S. Kuwahara
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
|
|
|
Timothy McCarthy
|
Phone:
|
|
|
|
|
+1 (212) 915-2564
|
Email:
|
|
|
|
|
tim@lifesciadvisors.com
|
|
Corporate Contact
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
|
|
|
Michael P. Cruse
|
Phone:
|
|
|
|
|
+1 (949) 238-8090 x706
|
Email:
|
|
|
|
|
mcruse@novustherapeutics.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
