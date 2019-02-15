Log in
Novus Therapeutics : Company Profile for Novus Therapeutics, Inc.

02/15/2019

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”). Novus has two technologies, each that has the potential to be developed for multiple ENT indications. Novus’ lead product candidate (OP0201) is a surfactant-based, drug-device combination product being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (“OM” or middle ear inflammation with or without infection). Globally, OM affects more than 700 million adults and children every year, with over half of the cases occurring in children under five years of age. OM is one of the most common disorders seen in pediatric practice, and in the United States is a leading cause of health care visits and the most frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics or undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP0102), which may be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities. For more information please visit novustherapeutics.com.

       

Company:

Novus Therapeutics, Inc.
 

Headquarters Address:

19900 MacArthur Blvd., Ste 550
Irvine, CA 92612
 

Main Telephone:

+1 (949) 238-8090
 

Website:

http://novustherapeutics.com

 

Ticker/ISIN:

NVUS(NASDAQ)/US67011N1054
 

Type of Organization:

Public
 

Industry:

Pharmaceutical
 

Key Executives:

CEO: Gregory J. Flesher
President: Catherine C. Turkel
Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration: Jon S. Kuwahara
 

Investor Relations

Contact: Timothy McCarthy
Phone: +1 (212) 915-2564
Email:

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

 

Corporate Contact

Contact: Michael P. Cruse
Phone: +1 (949) 238-8090 x706
Email:

mcruse@novustherapeutics.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -13,3 M
Net income 2018 -13,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 39,6 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Flesher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine C. Turkel President
Keith A. Katkin Chairman
Jon S. Kuwahara Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Gary A. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC162.50%40
BIOGEN7.91%63 873
CSL LIMITED1.15%60 276
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS29.34%28 141
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL11.86%16 643
GRIFOLS1.57%16 153
