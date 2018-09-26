Novus Therapeutics : to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), a specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of
the ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”), today announced that Gregory J.
Flesher, Chief Executive Officer of Novus, will present at the Ladenburg
Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October
2, 2018 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.
About Novus Therapeutics
Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) is a specialty pharmaceutical company
focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear,
nose, and throat (“ENT”). Novus has two technologies, each that has the
potential to be developed for multiple indications. Novus’ lead product
candidate (OP-02) is a surfactant-based, combination drug product being
developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at
risk for, or with, otitis media (middle ear inflammation and effusion,
with or without infection). Globally, otitis media affects more than 700
million adults and children every year, with over half of the cases
occurring in children under five years of age. Otitis media is one of
the most common disorders seen in pediatric practice, and in the United
States is a leading cause of health care visits and the most frequent
reason children are prescribed antibiotics or undergo surgery. Novus
also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01), which may be
developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus
cavities.
