NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC (NVUS)
Novus Therapeutics : to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference

09/26/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”), today announced that Gregory J. Flesher, Chief Executive Officer of Novus, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”). Novus has two technologies, each that has the potential to be developed for multiple indications. Novus’ lead product candidate (OP-02) is a surfactant-based, combination drug product being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (middle ear inflammation and effusion, with or without infection). Globally, otitis media affects more than 700 million adults and children every year, with over half of the cases occurring in children under five years of age. Otitis media is one of the most common disorders seen in pediatric practice, and in the United States is a leading cause of health care visits and the most frequent reason children are prescribed antibiotics or undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01), which may be developed in the future to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -13,8 M
Net income 2018 -13,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 44,9 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Flesher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine C. Turkel President
Keith A. Katkin Chairman
Jon S. Kuwahara Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Gary A. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC25.86%45
BIOGEN7.24%68 823
CSL LIMITED46.58%67 269
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS7.46%28 747
GRIFOLS-1.78%17 516
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL7.97%17 098
