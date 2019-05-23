Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/23 04:00:00 pm
13.375 USD   -4.94%
04:01pNOW INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/02NOW : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02NOW INC. : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
NOW Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

05/23/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter of 2019 on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the second quarter ending on June 30, 2019 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.’s web site at ir.distributionnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671 within North America or 1-847-413-3362 outside of North America five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the “NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the “DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Through its network of approximately 260 locations and 4,500 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 133 M
EBIT 2019 74,3 M
Net income 2019 55,4 M
Finance 2019 97,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 22,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 1 562 M
Chart NOW INC
Duration : Period :
NOW Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOW INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,4 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert R. Workman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Wayne Richards Chairman
David A. Cherechinsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig N. Ballinger Chief Administrative & Information Officer
Richard J. Alario Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOW INC20.88%1 562
FASTENAL COMPANY24.33%18 394
DIPLOMA PLC23.55%2 140
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES2.61%2 136
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-10.80%1 503
MRC GLOBAL INC31.81%1 339
