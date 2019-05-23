NOW Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the
results for the second quarter of 2019 on Friday, August 2, 2019
at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the second
quarter ending on June 30, 2019 are expected to be released that morning
before the market opens.
The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW
Inc.’s web site at ir.distributionnow.com
on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of
the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be
available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants
may also join the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671 within
North America or 1-847-413-3362 outside of
North America five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start
time and ask for the “NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the
“DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”
NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial
markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc.
operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands.
Through its network of approximately 260 locations and 4,500 employees
worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and
solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and
industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to
exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies,
refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering
and construction companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005610/en/