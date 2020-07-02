NOXXON Pharma N : Oscar Izeboud

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Cornelis Alexander Izeboud
Reason for the notification
Position/ status
member of Supervisory Board
Initial notification/ correction
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
NOXXON Pharma N.V.
LEI
724500EPNADXWZ58U595
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type ofai)nstrument
Options to acquire ordinary shares in the share capital of NOXXON Pharma N.V. with anexercise price of €0.65each
Instrument identification code(ISIN)
NL0012044762
Nature of the transactionb()i.e. buy, sell, subscription of exchange,…)
Receipt (and acceptance) of ESOP award of stock options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of NOXXON Pharma N.V. with anexercise price of €0.65each
Transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme?Yes/ No
1. Yes
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Date of the transaction
2020-06-30
Trading venue/ platform (!)of the transaction
