Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  NOXXON Pharma N.V.    ALNOX   NL0012044762

NOXXON PHARMA N.V.

(ALNOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOXXON Pharma N : Oscar Izeboud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT

AFM notification form MAR 19-managers transactions

NOTE: As of July 3, 2016, the AFM will only acceptdigitallycompleted notification forms!

You can mail the completed notification form tomelden@afm.nl

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s).

For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

Cornelis Alexander Izeboud

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/ status

For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.

For persons closely associated,

-An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;

- Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.

member of Supervisory Board

b)

Initial notification/ correction

Indication that this is an initial notification or a correction to prior notifications. In case of correction, explain the error that this notification is correcting.

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Full name of the entity

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

b)

LEI

Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

724500EPNADXWZ58U595

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type ofai)nstrument

Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;

-an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

1.

Options to acquire ordinary shares in the share capital of NOXXON Pharma N.V. with anexercise price of €0.65each

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Instrument identification code(ISIN)

1.

NL0012044762

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

b)

Nature of the transactionb()i.e. buy, sell, subscription of exchange,…)

Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522(1)adopted under Article

1.

Receipt (and acceptance) of ESOP award of stock options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of NOXXON Pharma N.V. with anexercise price of €0.65each

2.

3.

19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

4.

5.

6.

Transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme?Yes/ No

  • 1. Yes

4.

6.

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Where more than one transaction of the same nature(i.e. buy,sell, subscription of exchange,…)on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.

d)Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

Volume

- Price

The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions: -relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;

(aggregated)

Price

(weigthed average price)

0

- are of the same nature; -are executed on the same day; and -are executed on the same place of transaction.

Price information:

-In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;

-In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

4.

3.

5.

4.

6.

5.

e)

Date of the transaction

Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD

1.

2020-06-30

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

f)

Trading venue/ platform (!)of the transaction

Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue.

1.

XPAR (Euronext Growth Paris)

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Remarks:

Disclaimer

Noxxon Pharma NV published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NOXXON PHARMA N.V.
04:35aNOXXON PHARMA N : Oscar Izeboud
PU
02:02aNOXXON PHARMA N : Announces Appointment of Oscar Izeboud to the Supervisory Boar..
BU
06/30NOXXON PHARMA N : Enrolls First Patient in the Second Dose Cohort of Trial Combi..
BU
06/17NOXXON PHARMA : announces capital increase of Euro 1.3 million by private placem..
AQ
06/16NOXXON PHARMA : Announces Capital Increase Of 1.3 Million by Private Placement ..
BU
06/16NOXXON PHARMA NV : Admission of new securities
CO
06/15NOXXON PHARMA : announces issuance of tranches of Convertible Bonds under financ..
AQ
06/12NOXXON PHARMA : Announces Issuance of Tranches of Convertible Bonds Under Financ..
BU
05/29NOXXON PHARMA : announces convocation of the hybrid annual general meeting of sh..
PU
05/29NOXXON PHARMA NV : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,50 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net income 2020 -6,78 M -7,64 M -7,64 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart NOXXON PHARMA N.V.
Duration : Period :
NOXXON Pharma N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOXXON PHARMA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,48 €
Last Close Price 0,55 €
Spread / Highest target 363%
Spread / Average Target 349%
Spread / Lowest Target 336%
Managers
NameTitle
Aram Andrew Mangasarian Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Birner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maurizio PetitBon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jarl Ulf Birger Jungnelius Chief Medical Officer
Walter Wenninger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOXXON PHARMA N.V.-5.33%25
LONZA GROUP41.62%39 236
CELLTRION, INC.64.36%34 116
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.46.61%29 413
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.40%27 094
MODERNA, INC.214.88%24 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group