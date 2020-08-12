Log in
NOXXON PHARMA N.V.

(ALNOX)
NOXXON Pharma N : to Present Final Clinical Data From the NOX-A12 / Keytruda® Combination Trial in Colorectal and Pancreatic Cancer at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

08/12/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that its poster titled “Phase 1/2 study with CXCL12 inhibitor NOX-A12 and pembrolizumab in patients with microsatellite-stable, metastatic colorectal or pancreatic cancer” has been selected for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020. The ESMO Virtual Congress with accompanying satellite programs will be held between September 14 and October 18, 2020.

The presentation will be available on the ESMO website in the On-Demand E-Poster Display section and on the NOXXON website as of Thursday, September 17, 2020. The abstract will be published online via the ESMO website on Monday, September 14, 2020.

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX‑E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.


© Business Wire 2020
