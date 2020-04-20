Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  NOXXON Pharma NV    ALNOX   NL0012044762

NOXXON PHARMA NV

(ALNOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOXXON Pharma : Announces Complete Conversion of Acuitas Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced that it has received a final exercise notice from Acuitas Capital, LLC, who have converted the last of their warrants to shares. As a result of this conversion Acuitas will no longer hold any warrants.

The warrants were issued in connection with the company’s €6.2 million equity capital raise on November 16, 2018. Details of the transaction can be found in the associated press release.

“The investment by Acuitas in 2018 allowed NOXXON to further advance its clinical pipeline, in particular the NOX-A12 trial in heavily pretreated metastatic pancreatic and colorectal patients. Since this time, NOXXON management was successful in pursuing financing vehicles outside of long-term warrants or options. Following the completion of this final exercise, the company’s capital structure becomes clearer and more defined and thereby better facilitates other investment opportunities. We are confident that this step, along with the recent market activity will be encouraging to our long-term equity investors and NOXXON shareholders,” said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX‑E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag
Twitter: https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOXXON PHARMA NV
01:02pNOXXON PHARMA : Announces Complete Conversion of Acuitas Warrants
BU
04/15NOXXON PHARMA : To present latest clinical data from the nox-a12 keytruda combin..
AQ
04/14NOXXON PHARMA : to Present Latest Clinical Data From the NOX-A12 / Keytruda® Com..
BU
04/02NOXXON PHARMA : Announces Completion of Patient Recruitment for the First Dose C..
BU
03/31NOXXON PHARMA : Provides Update on Clinical Trial Recruitment and Corporate Oper..
BU
01/20NOXXON PHARMA : announces another capital increase of 0.5 million Euro through a..
PU
01/20NOXXON PHARMA : Announces Another Capital Increase of 0.5 Million Through a Pri..
BU
01/20NOXXON PHARMA NV : Admission of new securities
CO
01/17NOXXON PHARMA : N.V. - Half-yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract With Invest ..
AQ
01/16NOXXON PHARMA : Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract with Invest Securit..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -5,05 M
Net income 2019 -5,50 M
Debt 2019 5,06 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 18,7x
Capitalization 13,7 M
Chart NOXXON PHARMA NV
Duration : Period :
NOXXON Pharma NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOXXON PHARMA NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,48  €
Last Close Price 0,82  €
Spread / Highest target 209%
Spread / Average Target 200%
Spread / Lowest Target 191%
Managers
NameTitle
Aram Andrew Mangasarian Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Birner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maurizio PetitBon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jarl Ulf Birger Jungnelius Chief Medical Officer
Walter Wenninger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOXXON PHARMA NV41.58%15
LONZA GROUP15.43%31 330
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.85%25 369
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.19.79%23 624
CELLTRION, INC.-2.09%23 154
INCYTE CORPORATION14.52%21 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group