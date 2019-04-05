NOXXON Pharma : Corporate Presentation

Innovative Clinical Programs Targeting the Tumor Microenvironment to Improve Outcomes in Underserved Cancers
April 2019
NOXXON: High-value Clinical Assets from de-risked RNA Platform
NOXXON has translated avalidatedRNA-basedplatforminto two clinical-stage drug candidates addressing critical molecular pathways to treat solid tumors
NOX-A12:Targeting the adaptive immune system through the chemokine CXCL12, key player in the tumor microenvironment
-Compelling activity and safety datafrom Phase 1/2 anti-PD-1 (pembrolizumab) combo trial in metastatic, microsatellite-stablecolorectal and pancreatic cancer, collaboration with Merck & Co./MSD
-Company primed to start1st line brain cancer trial combining NOX-A12 and radiotherapy in Q2-2019
NOX-E36:Complementary MoA targeting the innate immune system through the chemokine CCL2involved in recruitment of immuno-suppressivetumor associated macrophages
-Established safety andon-target activity in multiple non-oncology clinical trials
-Preclinical data showing monotherapy activity in solid tumors
Committed team with clinical, regulatory and business development experience
Strong IP position: Key patent families cover composition of matter onNOX-A12 and NOX-E36
Focused on demonstrating clinical impact in indications with high need and commercial potential
Recent News
21 Nov 2018 - Noxxon to launchNOX-A12 with radiotherapy clinical trial in patients with brain cancer Press Release
14 Dec 2018 - Noxxon announces key findings thatNOX-A12 plus Keytruda® induces an immune response and results in clinical benefit for patients Press ReleasePoster
1 February 2019 - New data published supporting monotherapy activity of CCL2 inhibitorNOX-E36 in an additional solid tumor type: liver cancer Press ReleaseArticle
Team with Strong Commitment
Dr. Aram Mangasarian
Dr. Jarl Ulf Jungnelius
Dr. Don deBethizy
CEO
|
|
|
Chairman
|
18 years biotech experience in EU, moved NOXXON to a lean oncology focused profile with listing on Euronext Growth
Headed Business Development at Novexel - €150m licensing deal with Forest Labs on avibactam; company bought by AstraZeneca for $505m
Ran Business Development at ExonHit Therapeutics; closed $30m discovery and development alliance with Allergan
Oncologist with more than 25 years clinical and research experience in large pharma and academic organizations
Leadership positions at Celgene, Pfizer, Takeda and Eli Lilly & Company
Significant role in the approval of multiple successful oncology drugs including Abraxane®, Gemzar®, Alimta®and Revlimid®
Chairman of Albumedix, Board memberarGEN-X NV, Newron Pharma SPA, Proterris
Formerly CEO of Santaris Pharma (sale to Roche), Chairman of Rigontec (sale to Merck & Co./MSD), Chairman Contera Pharma ApS, Serendex A/S
Co-founderand former CEO of Targacept
Dr. Hubert Birner
|
Bertram Köhler
|
Dr. Maurizio PetitBon Dr. Walter Wenninger, Independent,
|
|
