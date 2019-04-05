Log in
NOXXON Pharma : Corporate Presentation

04/05/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Innovative Clinical Programs Targeting the Tumor Microenvironment to Improve Outcomes in Underserved Cancers

April 2019

Forward-looking Statements

The information and opinions contained in this presentation and any other information discussed at this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are therefore of a preliminary nature, have not been independently verified and may be subject to updating, revision, amendment or change without notice and in some cases has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. This presentation is selective in nature and does not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate the Company and/or its securities. Neither the Company nor any other person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent or to provide you with any additional information. No reliance may or should be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this presentation, or any other information discussed verbally, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. None of the Company, its investment banking representatives, or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, direct or indirect shareholders, agents, affiliates, advisors or any other person accept any responsibility whatsoever for the contents of this presentation, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by any such person in relation to the contents of this presentation.

Certain information in this presentation is based on management estimates. Such estimates have been made in good faith and represent the current beliefs of applicable members of management. Those management members believe that such estimates are founded on reasonable grounds. However, by their nature, estimates may not be correct or complete. Accordingly, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is given that such estimates are correct or complete. Where this presentation quotes any information or statistics from any external source, it should not be interpreted that the Company has adopted or endorsed such information or statistics as being accurate. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and its expectations and projections about future events and may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project", "target", "may", "will", "would", "could", "might" or "should" or similar terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

2

NOXXON: High-value Clinical Assets from de-risked RNA Platform

NOXXON has translated avalidatedRNA-basedplatforminto two clinical-stage drug candidates addressing critical molecular pathways to treat solid tumors

NOX-A12:Targeting the adaptive immune system through the chemokine CXCL12, key player in the tumor microenvironment

-Compelling activity and safety datafrom Phase 1/2 anti-PD-1 (pembrolizumab) combo trial in metastatic, microsatellite-stablecolorectal and pancreatic cancer, collaboration with Merck & Co./MSD

-Company primed to start1st line brain cancer trial combining NOX-A12 and radiotherapy in Q2-2019

NOX-E36:Complementary MoA targeting the innate immune system through the chemokine CCL2involved in recruitment of immuno-suppressivetumor associated macrophages

-Established safety andon-target activity in multiple non-oncology clinical trials

-Preclinical data showing monotherapy activity in solid tumors

Committed team with clinical, regulatory and business development experience

Strong IP position: Key patent families cover composition of matter onNOX-A12 and NOX-E36

Focused on demonstrating clinical impact in indications with high need and commercial potential

3

Recent News

21 Nov 2018 - Noxxon to launchNOX-A12 with radiotherapy clinical trial in patients with brain cancer Press Release

14 Dec 2018 - Noxxon announces key findings thatNOX-A12 plus Keytruda® induces an immune response and results in clinical benefit for patients Press ReleasePoster

1 February 2019 - New data published supporting monotherapy activity of CCL2 inhibitorNOX-E36 in an additional solid tumor type: liver cancer Press ReleaseArticle

4

Team with Strong Commitment

Dr. Aram Mangasarian

Dr. Jarl Ulf Jungnelius

Dr. Don deBethizy

CEO

CMO

Chairman

18 years biotech experience in EU, moved NOXXON to a lean oncology focused profile with listing on Euronext Growth

Headed Business Development at Novexel - €150m licensing deal with Forest Labs on avibactam; company bought by AstraZeneca for $505m

Ran Business Development at ExonHit Therapeutics; closed $30m discovery and development alliance with Allergan

Oncologist with more than 25 years clinical and research experience in large pharma and academic organizations

Leadership positions at Celgene, Pfizer, Takeda and Eli Lilly & Company

Significant role in the approval of multiple successful oncology drugs including Abraxane®, Gemzar®, Alimta®and Revlimid®

Chairman of Albumedix, Board memberarGEN-X NV, Newron Pharma SPA, Proterris

Formerly CEO of Santaris Pharma (sale to Roche), Chairman of Rigontec (sale to Merck & Co./MSD), Chairman Contera Pharma ApS, Serendex A/S

Co-founderand former CEO of Targacept

Supervisory Board

Dr. Hubert Birner

Bertram Köhler

Dr. Maurizio PetitBon Dr. Walter Wenninger, Independent,

former management board member

Bayer

5

Disclaimer

Noxxon Pharma NV published this content on 05 April 2019
