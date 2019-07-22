NOXXON Pharma : Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract with Invest Securities

HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

WITH INVEST SECURITIES

Berlin, Germany, July 22, 2019, 08.00 p.m. CEST - NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to Invest Securities by NOXXON Pharma N.V., on June 30, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 33,809

Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 19,663

As a reminder, on December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 30,716

Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 19,090

For more information, please contact:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0 amangasarian@noxxon.com

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner Tel. +49 (0) 89 210228 0 noxxon@mc-services.eu

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Joanne Tudorica

Tel. +49 (0) 89 2388 7730 or +49 (0) 176 2103 7191 schweitzer@trophic.eu

NewCap Alexia Faure

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 98 51 afaure@newcap.fr

