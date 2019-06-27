NOXXON Pharma : Results of NOXXON annual general shareholders meeting

RESULTS OF NOXXON ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2019, 08.00 a.m. CEST - NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that the annual general shareholders meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands approved all voting items. Shareholders representing a total of 23.36% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 28, 2019 were represented in person or by proxy.

The draft minutes of the meeting will soon be made available on the NOXXON website

(www.noxxon.com).

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in December 2018 and further studies are being planned in these indications. The company initiated preparations for an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36