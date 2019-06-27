Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  NOXXON Pharma NV    ALNOX   NL0012044762

NOXXON PHARMA NV

(ALNOX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOXXON Pharma : Results of NOXXON annual general shareholders meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 02:00am EDT

RESULTS OF NOXXON ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2019, 08.00 a.m. CEST - NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that the annual general shareholders meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands approved all voting items. Shareholders representing a total of 23.36% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 28, 2019 were represented in person or by proxy.

The draft minutes of the meeting will soon be made available on the NOXXON website

(www.noxxon.com).

For more information, please contact:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0 amangasarian@noxxon.com

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner Tel. +49 (0) 89 210228 0 noxxon@mc-services.eu

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Joanne Tudorica

Tel. +49 (0) 89 2388 7730 or +49 (0) 176 2103 7191 schweitzer@trophic.eu

NewCap Alexia Faure

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 98 51 afaure@newcap.fr

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in December 2018 and further studies are being planned in these indications. The company initiated preparations for an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36

in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Disclaimer

Noxxon Pharma NV published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 05:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOXXON PHARMA NV
02:00aNOXXON PHARMA : Results of NOXXON annual general shareholders meeting
PU
06/26NOXXON PHARMA : announces launch of capital increase right issue for an amount o..
PU
06/26NOXXON PHARMA : Announces Launch of Capital Increase Right Issue for an Amount o..
BU
06/24NOXXON PHARMA : announces leading international pharma to evaluate NOX-A12 in ne..
PU
05/24NOXXON PHARMA : announces convocation of the annual general meeting of sharehold..
PU
05/06NOXXON PHARMA : announces change within supervisory board
AQ
05/03NOXXON PHARMA : announces change within supervisory board
PU
04/15NOXXON PHARMA : N.V. Reports 2018 Financial Results
AQ
04/12NOXXON PHARMA : N.V. Reports 2018 Financial Results
BU
04/05NOXXON PHARMA : Corporate Presentation
PU
More news
Chart NOXXON PHARMA NV
Duration : Period :
NOXXON Pharma NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOXXON PHARMA NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Aram Andrew Mangasarian Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Donald deBethizy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jarl Ulf Birger Jungnelius Chief Medical Officer
Hubert Birner Member-Supervisory Board
Walter Wenninger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOXXON PHARMA NV-38.14%0
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.97%30 403
LONZA GROUP27.13%25 002
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 142
INCYTE CORPORATION34.66%18 787
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION78.75%14 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About