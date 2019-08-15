Log in
NOXXON Pharma : announces completion of EUR 1 million capital increase

08/15/2019 | 02:02am EDT

NOXXON ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF €1 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE

Berlin, Germany, August 15, 2019, 08.00 a.m. CEST - NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), reported today that the previously announced capital increase of €1 million through a private placement of shares without warrants (see press release of August 6, 2019) has been completed and that further investment is already committed for a future investment round.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of the capital increase, which has placed NOXXON in a solid position that will facilitate the advancement and initiation of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial in brain cancer. We are working at full speed to open the clinical trial sites in Germany where the trial has already been approved by the regulatory authorities and Ethics Committees. In parallel, we are in active discussions regarding additional financing, industry partnerships and M&A," said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

For more information, please contact:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0 amangasarian@noxxon.com

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Joanne Tudorica

Tel. +49 (0) 89 2388 7730 or +49 (0) 176 2103 7191 schweitzer@trophic.eu

NewCap

Alexia Faure

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 98 51 afaure@newcap.fr

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing

chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other

forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in December 2018 and further studies are being planned in these indications. The company initiated preparations for an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company's

second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Disclaimer

Noxxon Pharma NV published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 06:01:11 UTC
