NOXXON Pharma : announces completion of EUR 1 million capital increase

NOXXON ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF €1 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE

Berlin, Germany, August 15, 2019, 08.00 a.m. CEST - NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), reported today that the previously announced capital increase of €1 million through a private placement of shares without warrants (see press release of August 6, 2019) has been completed and that further investment is already committed for a future investment round.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of the capital increase, which has placed NOXXON in a solid position that will facilitate the advancement and initiation of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial in brain cancer. We are working at full speed to open the clinical trial sites in Germany where the trial has already been approved by the regulatory authorities and Ethics Committees. In parallel, we are in active discussions regarding additional financing, industry partnerships and M&A," said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing

chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other

forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in December 2018 and further studies are being planned in these indications. The company initiated preparations for an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company's