NOXXON Pharma : announces convocation of the annual general meeting of shareholders

NOXXON ANNOUNCES CONVOCATION OF THE ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Berlin, Germany, May 24, 2019, 6.00 p.m. CEST - NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), hereby gives notice that the annual general meeting of shareholders (the AGM) of the company is convened at 13.30 hours (CEST) on June 25, 2019 at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The annual accounts 2018 and the report of the board of directors for 2018, the convocation, the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the instructions and documents for participation and voting at the AGM are available on the company's website (www.noxxon.com). These documents are also available at the company's offices at Max-Dohrn-Strasse8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge.

Under Dutch law and the company's Articles of Association, persons entitled to attend and to vote at the AGM are shareholders of the company (which for the purposes of this notice includes holders of a Dutch law right of usufruct) who (i) were registered as shareholder in one of administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on May 28, 2019 (the Registration Date) after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date and (ii) have notified the company by 17.00 hours (CEST) on June 18, 2019 of their attendance in writing or electronically (contact details are available on the company's website (www.noxxon.com)).

