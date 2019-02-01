New Data Published Supporting Monotherapy Activity of CCL2 Inhibitor NOX-E36 in an Additional Solid Tumor Type: Liver Cancer

Regulatory News:
NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth
Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer
treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced
today the full publication by Bartneck et al. [Cell Mol Gastroenterol
Hepatol 2019; 7:371–390, link]
of a series of experiments exploring the potential of CCL2 inhibition in
liver cancer with mNOX-E36, a rodent version of NOXXON’s human CCL2
inhibitor NOX-E36. In a mouse model of hepatocellular cancer,
researchers found that treatment with mNOX-E36 inhibited the
infiltration of tumor-associated macrophages, which resulted in profound
changes of the tumor microenvironment, reduced pathogenic
vascularization, and reduced liver tumor volume. The article was also
highlighted in an accompanying editorial commentary by Avila & Berasain (link).
The preclinical results suggest that blocking the recruitment of
macrophages in the liver with an anti-CCL2 molecule such as NOX-E36 is a
promising mechanism for the treatment of hepatocellular cancer, which –
in addition to previously published data on pancreatic cancer (Lazarus
et al., Ann Surg Oncol, 2017. 24 (suppl 1): p. S100) – is the
second solid tumor for which monotherapy activity of mNOX-E36 has been
demonstrated. The authors conclude that “the clear link between CCR2+
macrophages and pathogenic tumor vascularization supports the
exploration of combination therapies (e.g., combining CCR2 or CCL2
inhibition with conventional HCC treatment modalities), and with novel
PD1-directed immunotherapies.”
About NOXXON
NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment
(TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection
barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through
neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach
works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor
defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic
impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the
lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda®
combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer
patients in 2018 and further studies are being planned in these
indications. The company initiated preparations for an additional trial
with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy, for which
an orphan drug status has been granted in the US and EU. The company’s
second asset, NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune
system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both
as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found
at: www.noxxon.com
Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme
Corp
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms
referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of
such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described
as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this
communication regarding planned or future results of business segments,
financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other
financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements.
The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such
forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events
and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for
updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on
the day of publication.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005804/en/