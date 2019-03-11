Log in
NRC GROUP HOLDINGS CORP

(NRCG)
NRC Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call for Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET

03/11/2019 | 04:05pm EDT

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: NRCG) (“NRCG” or the “Company”), a global provider of a wide range of environmental, compliance and waste management services, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

NRCG’s President and CEO Chris Swinbank and CFO Joe Peterson will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 18, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-317-6016
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6016

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir.nrcg.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the same day through April 1, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 10129161

About NRCG

NRCG is a global provider of a wide range of environmental, compliance and waste management services. NRCG’s broad range of capabilities and global reach enable it to meet the critical, and often non-discretionary, needs of more than 5,000 customers across diverse end markets to ensure compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations around the world. NRC Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of NRCG, was established in June 2018 through the combination of two businesses, National Response Corporation and Sprint Energy Services, both previously operating separately under the ownership of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company. For more information, please visit www.nrcg.com.


© Business Wire 2019
