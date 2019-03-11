NRC Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call for Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: NRCG) (“NRCG” or the
“Company”), a global provider of a wide range of environmental,
compliance and waste management services, will hold a conference call on
Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its
financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December
31, 2018. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior
to the call.
NRCG’s President and CEO Chris Swinbank and CFO Joe Peterson will host
the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Monday, March 18, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00
a.m. Central time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-317-6016
International
dial-in number: 1-412-317-6016
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the
start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you
have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact
Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here
and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir.nrcg.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available on the same day
through April 1, 2019.
Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay
number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 10129161
About NRCG
NRCG is a global provider of a wide range of environmental, compliance
and waste management services. NRCG’s broad range of capabilities and
global reach enable it to meet the critical, and often
non-discretionary, needs of more than 5,000 customers across diverse end
markets to ensure compliance with environmental, health and safety laws
and regulations around the world. NRC Group, a wholly owned subsidiary
of NRCG, was established in June 2018 through the combination of two
businesses, National Response Corporation and Sprint Energy Services,
both previously operating separately under the ownership of investment
affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company. For more information, please visit www.nrcg.com.
