NRG Energy : 2019 Annual Stockholder Meeting Proxy Statement

Table of Contents
2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement
March 13, 2019
Fellow Stockholders:
We are pleased to invite you to attend NRG Energy, Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held at 9 a.m., Central Time, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the JW Marriott Downtown, 806 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002. Details regarding admission to the meeting and the business to be conducted are more fully described in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement.
Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. Information about voting methods is set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement.
On behalf of everyone at NRG, I thank you for your ongoing interest and investment in NRG Energy, Inc. We are committed to acting in your best interests. If you have any questions with respect to voting, please call our proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc. at (800) 322-2885 (toll free).
Sincerely,
LAWRENCE S. COBENChairman of the Board
THIS PROXY STATEMENT AND PROXY CARD ARE BEING DISTRIBUTED ON OR ABOUT MARCH 13, 2019.
804 Carnegie Center, Princeton, New Jersey 08540
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Voting Information
NRG Energy, Inc.
When:Thursday, April 25, 2019, 9:00 a.m. Central Time
Where:JW Marriott Downtown, 806 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002
We are pleased to invite you to join our Board of Directors and senior leadership at the NRG Energy, Inc. 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS:
-
1. To elect ten directors.
-
2. To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, NRG Energy, Inc.'s executive compensation.
-
3. To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as NRG
Energy, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2019 fiscal year.
-
4. To vote on a stockholder proposal regarding disclosure of political expenditures, if properly presented at the meeting.
-
5. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement.
RECORD DATE:
You are entitled to vote if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on March 1, 2019.
HOW TO VOTE:
Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, please vote right away using one of the following advance voting methods. Make sure to have your proxy card or voting instruction form in hand and follow the instructions in the card or form.
Via the Internet:
You may vote atwww.proxyvote.com, from anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, up until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2019.
By phone:
If you live in the United States, you may vote 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, up until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2019, by calling (800) 690-6903 from a touch-tone phone.
By mail:
If you received a paper copy of the materials, you may mark, sign, date and mail your proxy card or voting instruction card in the enclosed, postage-paid address envelope, as soon as possible as it must be received by the Company prior to April 25, 2019, the Annual Meeting date.
In person:
You can vote by a ballot that will be provided to you at the Annual Meeting. However, if you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name (through a bank, broker or other nominee), you must bring a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other nominee to vote in person.
By Order of the Board of Directors
CHRISTINE A. ZOINO,Corporate Secretary
