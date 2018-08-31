NRG Energy, Inc. : Completes Partial Redemption of Its Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2022

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced that today it completed NRG’s
previously announced redemption of its 6.25% Senior Notes due 2022 (the
“2022 Notes”) in the aggregate principal amount of $486,000,000.00. The
redemption price for the redeemed 2022 Notes was an amount equal to
103.125% of the principal amount of the redeemed 2022 Notes, plus
accrued and unpaid interest on such 2022 Notes to the date of redemption.
The redemption, combined with recently completed open market repurchases
of approximately $89,000,000 of NRG’s outstanding indebtedness, resulted
in the retirement of outstanding indebtedness equal to approximately
$575,000,000, which is the aggregate principal amount of NRG’s 2.75%
Convertible Senior Notes due 2048 issued on May 24, 2018.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an
offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the 2022
Notes.
About NRG
At NRG, we’re redefining power by putting customers at the center of
everything we do. We create value by generating electricity and serving
nearly 3 million residential and commercial customers through our
portfolio of retail electricity brands. A Fortune 500 company, NRG
delivers customer-focused solutions for managing electricity, while
enhancing energy choice and working towards a sustainable energy future.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to certain
risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by
the use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,”
“forecast,” “plan,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes
that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that
these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results
may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those contemplated above include, among others, risks
and uncertainties related to the capital markets generally.
NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual
results to differ materially from those contemplated in the
forward-looking statements included in this press release should be
considered in connection with information regarding risks and
uncertainties that may affect NRG’s future results included in NRG’s
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005486/en/