Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NRG Energy    NRG

NRG ENERGY (NRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NRG Energy, Inc. : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) plans to report its Third Quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 8, 2018. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re redefining power by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We create value by generating electricity and serving nearly 3 million residential and commercial customers through our portfolio of retail electricity brands. A Fortune 500 company, NRG delivers customer-focused solutions for managing electricity, while enhancing energy choice and working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NRG ENERGY
10/17NRG ENERGY, INC. : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8,..
BU
10/17NRG ENERGY, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/10NRG ENERGY, INC. : Completes Redemption of Its Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes du..
BU
10/09NRG ENERGY : Termination of registration under Section 12(g) or suspension of du..
PU
10/04RELIANT : Brings Texans the Latest Smart Home Technology in Collaboration with G..
BU
09/26NRG ENERGY : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
09/11NRG ENERGY : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
09/07NRG ENERGY, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial..
AQ
09/04NRG ENERGY : Completes Partial Redemption of Its Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes ..
AQ
09/04New Global Infrastructure Partners entity acquires 4.7GW of SunPowers utility..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17NRG Energy declares $0.03 dividend 
10/10NRG Energy completes redemption of its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 202.. 
10/08September Electric Utility Review 
10/08Playing a split Congress 
10/04Utilities Dashboard - Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 600 M
EBIT 2018 1 692 M
Net income 2018 751 M
Debt 2018 5 977 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 12,81
P/E ratio 2019 10,43
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 11 036 M
Chart NRG ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NRG Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 41,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Christopher S. Moser Head of Operations
Kirkland B. Andrews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna Benefield Senior Vice President- Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NRG ENERGY28.51%11 036
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%56 981
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%46 659
IBERDROLA-6.35%44 659
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 196
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 447
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.