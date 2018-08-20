NRG Energy : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 17, 2018

GenOn Energy, Inc.

On August 17, 2018, NRG REMA LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of GenOn Energy, Inc., and the owner lessors, owner participants and consenting certificateholders party to the previously announced forebearance and consent agreements, dated as of June 18, 2018 (the "Forbearance Agreements"), mutually agreed to extend the end date of the Forbearance Agreements to August 27, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. New York City time. There were no other changes to the Forbearance Agreements.

