Reliant : Brings Texans the Latest Smart Home Technology in Collaboration with Google

10/04/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

—Shared passion for customer innovation and energy efficiency drives collaboration—

Today Reliant is announcing a preferred partner agreement with Google, positioning Reliant as the premier retail electricity provider of Google Home and Nest products in Texas. This new, powerful collaboration allows Reliant to offer a compelling new suite of electricity plans paired with a full range of the latest smart home innovations from Google and Nest.

The relationship pairs one of the lone star state’s largest electricity providers with the nation’s leading connected home brand, enabling consumers to take their home technology to the next level.

“We are intent on bringing convenient solutions to our fellow Texans,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant and NRG Retail. “By joining forces with home technology leaders like Google and Nest that share our passion for innovation and customer experience, we are delivering simple, proven, energy-saving and home security technology to even more consumers across the state.”

Reliant was the first retail electricity provider in Texas to offer Nest products to its customers when Nest launched in 2010. Fast forward eight years, Reliant has continued to be an innovative pioneer by bringing customers a variety of offers that include tools that help customers save money and better manage their energy use. This is Reliant’s largest and most innovative collaboration with Google and Nest to date.

With this partner agreement, Reliant will offer its electricity customers the unique opportunity to enjoy the latest and greatest smart home devices as part of their electricity plan. Plus, a new set of Reliant voice commands using Google Assistant will work seamlessly across all Google Home and Nest products to provide a truly connected home experience.

“Long before digital assistants, voice commands and mobile apps changed the way customers manage their energy, Reliant was focused on innovative ways to meet the needs of our customers and their continually evolving digital lifestyles. This effort is the latest step in that journey,” said Scott Burns, head of innovation and customer experience at Reliant.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, smart energy solutions, residential services and security to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 500 company that creates value through best-in-class operations and reliable and efficient electric generation. Backed by a diverse portfolio of power generating facilities, NRG’s retail companies, including Reliant, power almost 3 million customers in 10 states and the District of Columbia. NRG retail brands collectively are the largest providers of electricity in Texas. For more information about Reliant, please visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.


© Business Wire 2018
