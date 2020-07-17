Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NRG Energy, Inc    NRG

NRG ENERGY, INC

(NRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NRG Energy, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 3, 2020.

About NRG Energy
At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.

Safe Harbor
This communication contains forward-looking statements that may state NRG’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the capital markets generally.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NRG ENERGY, INC
05:22pNRG ENERGY, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/29Utilities Up As Some Investors Buy Into Traditionally Safe Sector -- Utilitie..
DJ
06/29Bank of America Signs Renewable-Energy Agreements
DJ
06/18NRG ENERGY : Snapshot
PU
06/01NRG ENERGY : Statement on Inequality
PU
06/01NRG ENERGY : Public Policy Engagement & Corporate Political Contributions
PU
06/01NRG ENERGY : BGC's Amerex Energy Services Facilitates the City of Houston's Comm..
PR
05/19NRG ENERGY : Snapshot
PU
05/18Trump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
RE
05/07NRG ENERGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 752 M - -
Net income 2020 979 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,99x
Yield 2020 3,55%
Capitalization 8 260 M 8 260 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 577
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart NRG ENERGY, INC
Duration : Period :
NRG Energy, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,33 $
Last Close Price 33,84 $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Christopher S. Moser Executive Vice President-Operations
Kirkland B. Andrews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna Benefield Senior Vice President- Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC-14.87%8 260
NEXTERA ENERGY10.83%131 359
ENEL S.P.A.16.70%95 899
IBERDROLA20.75%81 137
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-8.90%64 580
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.12%59 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group