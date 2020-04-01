Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NRG Energy, Inc    NRG

NRG ENERGY, INC

(NRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NRG Energy, Inc. : Changes to Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) announced today that, due to the increasing public health risk posed by COVID-19 and in accordance with current governmental state of emergency orders, NRG’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting to be held solely by means of remote communication.

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held, as scheduled, on Thursday April 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. Central Time / 10 a.m. Eastern Time. As noted in the proxy statement filed by the Company on March 16, 2020, stockholders of record as of end of business on March 2, 2020 are entitled to participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting. Stockholders will be able to attend and vote online (for those who intend to vote in person) at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NRG2020 by entering the 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card. This website also contains instructions as to how to participate in the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting.

For those who do not intend to vote at the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, eligible stockholders may continue to vote at www.proxyvote.com, by phone, and by mail until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 29, 2020, in accordance with the instructions provided in the proxy materials.

For further information, please refer to the NRG’s Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020, which can be accessed at https://investors.nrg.com/ under SEC Filings.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG’s future results included in NRG’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NRG ENERGY, INC
05:56pNRG ENERGY, INC. : Changes to Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of ..
BU
09:56aNRG ENERGY, INC. : Pledges $2 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts
BU
02/27NRG ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/27NRG ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PU
02/27NRG ENERGY, INC. : Reports Full Year Results and Reaffirms Guidance
BU
02/27NRG ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
02/27NRG ENERGY, INC : Annual results
CO
02/27NRG ENERGY, INC : SEC Filing 8K
CO
02/27NRG ENERGY, INC : Slide show results
CO
02/24NRG ENERGY, INC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 563 M
EBIT 2020 1 570 M
Net income 2020 1 103 M
Debt 2020 5 114 M
Yield 2020 4,40%
P/E ratio 2020 5,83x
P/E ratio 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 6 830 M
Chart NRG ENERGY, INC
Duration : Period :
NRG Energy, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,95  $
Last Close Price 27,26  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Christopher S. Moser Executive Vice President-Operations
Kirkland B. Andrews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna Benefield Senior Vice President- Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC-31.42%6 830
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.64%117 655
ENEL S.P.A.-10.36%70 810
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.32%63 473
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.84%60 515
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.33%59 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group