NRG Energy, Inc. : Changes to Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) announced today that, due to the increasing public health risk posed by COVID-19 and in accordance with current governmental state of emergency orders, NRG’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual meeting to be held solely by means of remote communication.

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held, as scheduled, on Thursday April 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. Central Time / 10 a.m. Eastern Time. As noted in the proxy statement filed by the Company on March 16, 2020, stockholders of record as of end of business on March 2, 2020 are entitled to participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting. Stockholders will be able to attend and vote online (for those who intend to vote in person) at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NRG2020 by entering the 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card. This website also contains instructions as to how to participate in the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting.

For those who do not intend to vote at the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, eligible stockholders may continue to vote at www.proxyvote.com, by phone, and by mail until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 29, 2020, in accordance with the instructions provided in the proxy materials.

For further information, please refer to the NRG’s Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020, which can be accessed at https://investors.nrg.com/ under SEC Filings.

