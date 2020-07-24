Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NRG Energy, Inc    NRG

NRG ENERGY, INC

(NRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NRG Energy : Inc. to Hold Investor Call to Discuss Acquisition of Direct Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:57am EDT

On Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) will hold an investor call to discuss its acquisition of Direct Energy, as announced today by Centrica PLC, as well as a preview of the Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG Energy

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NRG ENERGY, INC
05:57aNRG ENERGY : Inc. to Hold Investor Call to Discuss Acquisition of Direct Energy
BU
04:38aU.S.-China tensions weigh on European stocks; Centrica soars
RE
04:15aLondon stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
03:36aEscalating U.S.-China tensions weigh on European stocks
RE
03:21aLondon stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
02:31aCentrica to sell North American energy business for $3.63 billion
RE
02:23aCentrica to sell North American energy business for $3.63 billion
RE
01:43aEUROPE : Escalating U.S.-China tensions weigh on European stocks
RE
07/20NRG ENERGY INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
07/17NRG ENERGY, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 072 M - -
Net income 2020 996 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,74x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 8 111 M 8 111 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 577
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart NRG ENERGY, INC
Duration : Period :
NRG Energy, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,08 $
Last Close Price 33,23 $
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Christopher S. Moser Executive Vice President-Operations
Kirkland B. Andrews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna Benefield Senior Vice President- Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC-16.40%8 111
NEXTERA ENERGY16.03%137 521
ENEL S.P.A.15.02%95 809
IBERDROLA20.75%82 582
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.95%67 635
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.92%61 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group