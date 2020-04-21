Log in
NRG Energy, Inc. : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

04/21/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) plans to report First Quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG Energy

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.


© Business Wire 2020
