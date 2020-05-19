NRG Energy : Snapshot

Log in
05/19/2020 | 05:48pm EDT
Share
NRG Snapshot
April Edition
Published on May 19, 2020 by NRG Energy, Inc.

This month's NRG Snapshot spotlights news from across the company. Covering topics from our charitable donations to a year-in-a review from our CEO, this edition brings you select NRG news and highlights from the month of April.

Mauricio Gutierrez: 2019 Letter to Stakeholders About

As we concluded the first quarter of 2020, CEO and President of NRG, Mauricio Gutierrez, shared with stakeholders, the progress we made in 2019 and how we are positioning ourselves towards the future. 2019 was a year marked by the execution of our transformation plan objectives, the expansion and evolution of our corporate culture, the realignment of our emissions goals, and so much more. We have entered 2020 proud of the progress we've made and focused on the future of NRG.

To delve deeper

Letter to Stakeholders

To learn more

Source: NRG Insights

Date: March 16, 2020

Sustainability @ NRG Making Houston 100% renewable About

Following the unveiling of the City of Houston's Climate Action Plan, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced, on April 30, the city's commitment to purchase 100% renewable energy from NRG. On the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, the City of Houston released a comprehensive Climate Action Plan, which committed the city to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Targeting four main areas of emissions reduction, the Mayor saw the city's contract renewal with NRG and its transition to the Renewable Select plan as a 'shining example of how the Houston Climate Action Plan is already in motion.' The NRG Renewable Select plan will provide the city, as it does many of our customers, with 100% renewable energy without the added complexity of long-term power purchase agreements or the need to install on-site renewable energy generation. Mauricio Gutierrez, President & CEO, NRG Energy spoke of the partnership, 'Houstonians can take pride in the city's transition to more efficient sources of energy and we look forward to offering our support, now and into the future.'

To delve deeper

The City of Houston commits to 100% renewable energy

To learn more

Source: City of Houston: Mayor's Office

Date: April 30, 2020

Our path toward 1.5°C About

We are excited to share with all of our stakeholders the progress we have made towards sustainability in the past year. Part retrospective, part map to climate commitment success, our 2019 Sustainability Report discusses our current progress, and all we are hoping to achieve in our path toward 1.5°C. An annual endeavor, our 10th annual Sustainability Report, is representative of the critical role that sustainability plays in our business, brand, and culture.

To delve deeper

2019 Sustainability Report

To learn more

Source: NRG.com

Date: May 4, 2020

Keeping sustainability at the center of our business About

In 2019, we were honored to be recognized as leaders of environmental stewardship by CDP. Our blog 'CDP recognizes comprehensive sustainability program at NRG,' explores NRG efforts to put sustainability at the center of what we do. For NRG, sustainability is a critical lens that is helping us to achieve both organizational success and positive social and environmental participation. In this blog, we discuss how this approach has reduced the environmental footprint of our company and is essential to securing our place in the clean energy future.

To delve deeper

CDP recognizes comprehensive sustainability program at NRG

To learn more

Source: NRG Insights

April 30, 2020

Continuing our COVID-19 response Our commitment to care About

Our blog 'Our commitment to care' from Jennifer Brunelle, Director, PositiveNRG and Global Giving discusses how we approached the planning of our COVID-19 relief charitable donations. Brunelle's blog provides insight into the hard work, collaboration, and effort needed to make a difference amid this multi-faceted crisis.

To delve deeper

Our commitment to care: NRG's support for those on the front line of COVID-19

To learn more

Source: NRG Newsroom

Date: April 22, 2020

Partnerships in Relief About

As NRG developed its $2 million pledge, we understood that the power of our contribution could be enhanced by the quality of our partnerships. Though we have chosen to support many local organizations with strong ties and an understanding of the needs of their communities, there were two national partners we knew could positively impact the effects of our donations: Project Hope and DonorsChoose. Project Hope is an organization that is dedicated to making healthcare available to people around the globe. As such, they were the perfect organization to partner within our effort to increase essential workers' access to safety supplies. Additionally, DonorsChoose is an organization that allows individuals to contribute to students, teachers, and classrooms in need. We knew they were the perfect organization to partner with as we looked to support teachers and the development of distance learning initiatives. Through different organizations with different missions, NRG was able to aid two vulnerable groups-those on the home front and on the front line.

To delve deeper

NRG Energy joins forces with Project HOPE to deliver protective gear to America's front line health workers

DonorsChoose launches Keep Kids Learning Program to support U.S. teachers and students through Coronavirus school closures

To learn more

Source: NRG Insights

Date: April 14, 2020

A special thank you to our front-liners About

We have spent much of the last two months thanking the first responders, healthcare workers, and essential personnel that are helping all of us to weather the current crisis. However, as an electricity provider and generator, we must also acknowledge, support, and thank our own employees. They are continuing to ensure the reliability and stability of the power and essential services that we provide. Thank you to all our plant workers, maintenance and repair teams, customer service teams, and retail workers for keeping the lights on.

For more

Source: LinkedIn and Other Social Media

Date: April, 2020

We hope that the NRG Snapshot has provided you with insight into all things NRG. To stay informed follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Join us next month, as NRG Snapshot highlights NRG news, May Edition.

Disclaimer

NRG Energy Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 21:47:10 UTC
