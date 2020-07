Shares of power producers fell, but remained higher on the week, amid deal activity.

NRG Energy has agreed to buy rival electricity firm Direct Energy for $3.6 billion in cash, marking one of the energy sector's largest deals so far this year.

The wholesale and retail power company said Friday that it would add more than three million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada with the acquisition, which will widen its geographic footprint.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com