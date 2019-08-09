Log in
08/09/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Super Minimum Challenge

NS TOOL CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 6157) (head office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hiroji Goto; https://www.ns-tool.com/en/), a Japanese developer and manufacturer of carbide small-diameter end mills for processing of precision molds and precision parts, supports the Super Minimum Challenge (hereinafter referred to as SMC) Project as a main sponsor, as the Company empathizes with the project’s aim of "Aiming for the world's fastest-speed records with combined technology of Japanese manufacturers.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005003/en/

NS TOOL Challenges the World's Fastest-Speed Records in Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

NS TOOL Challenges the World's Fastest-Speed Records in Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

NS TOOL announces that the SMC Project team has decided to participate Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials 2019 with a 50cc original motorcycle manufactured by the project supporters including the Company.

Outline of the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials 2019

Date: August 24, 2019 - August 29, 2019
Location: Bonneville International Speedway, Utah, USA
(Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT 84083)

What is the SMC Project?

SMC Project was founded by Takushi Chikakane, a film director and land racing driver, to achieve the world records in 50cc class in the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, a world-class land speed racing competition held annually in Salt Lake, Utah, for more than 100 years. Under the supervision of the Project Leader Mr. Chikakane, we will take on the challenge to break the world's fastest speed of 233km/h with the 50cc bike recorded by Buddfab Streamliner in 2008 by an original machine made with combined technology of Japanese SMMs, supported by sponsors and partner companies.

*Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials: a world-class land speed racing competition certified by AMA (American Motorcycle Association) and FIM (International Motorcycling Federation)


© Business Wire 2019
