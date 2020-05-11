NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement on Appointment of New Officer and Directors

(Translation only)
May 11, 2020
Announcement on Appointment of New Officers and Directors
Listed Company Name :
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Code Number :
9110
Company Representative :
Kazuo Tanimizu, President
Contact for Inquiry :
Shinichi Kitazato, Group Leader, General Affairs Group
(Phone) 81-3-6895-6221
NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. hereby announces the appointment of new Directors, Executive Officers, and Corporate Auditors, subject to confirmation by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors, both to be held after the 94th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 25, 2020.
Details are to follow on attached documents.
Newly appointed Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Auditors
(To be confirmed by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors held after the 94th General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled on June 25, 2020)
|
Post
|
Name
|
Administration
|
President /
|
Kazuo Tanimizu
|
|
President Executive Officer
|
|
|
Director/
|
Masahiro Samitsu
|
Project Group
|
Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Energy Group
|
Director/
|
Mitsuhiro Oyamada
|
Internal Control and Corporate Ethics
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
General Affairs Group
|
|
|
Capesize Group
|
|
|
President of NS United Systems Co., Ltd.
|
Director/
|
Kanji Ishikawa
|
Ship Management Group
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
Safety Management Group
|
|
|
President of NS United Marine Service Corporation
|
Director (part-time)
|
Kazuma Yamanaka
|
|
Director (part-time)
|
Masayuki Kinoshita
|
(Independent Director)
|
Director (part-time)
|
Setsu Onishi
|
(Independent Director)
|
Director (part-time)
|
Isamu Nakamura
|
(Independent Director)
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshifumi Nakata
|
Energy Group
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Kazushi Fukuda
|
Tramp Chartering Group
|
|
|
Near Sea Group
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Naruhiko Miyai
|
Finance and Accounting Group
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
President of NS United Business Co., Ltd.
|
Executive Officer
|
Toru Fujita
|
Safety Management Group
|
|
|
Assistant to General Affairs Group
|
Executive Officer
|
Naoki Asuwa
|
Energy Group Leader
|
Executive Officer
|
Shinichi Kitazato
|
General Affairs Group
|
|
|
Assistant to Safety Management Group
|
Executive Officer
|
Kiyoshi Kanemitsu
|
Capesize Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Yuji Fukuda
|
Managing Director of NS United Bulk Pte. Ltd.
|
Executive Officer
|
Toru Kihira
|
Project Group
|
|
|
Assistant to Ship Management Group
|
Executive Officer
|
Yasuo Nakajima
|
President of Philippine Standard Shipmanagement Inc.
|
|
|
Director of NS United Marine Philippines Inc.
|
Corporate Auditor
|
Yasuhiro Minemura
|
|
(full-time)
|
|
|
Outside Corporate Auditor
|
Naoki Yoda
|
|
(full-time)
|
|
|
Outside Corporate Auditor
|
Yasuhito Mitani
|
(Independent Auditor)
|
(part-time)
|
|
|
Outside Corporate Auditor
|
Keizo Chihara
|
|
(part-time)
|
|
