NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement on Appointment of New Officer and Directors

05/11/2020 | 02:54am EDT

(Translation only)

News

May 11, 2020

Announcement on Appointment of New Officers and Directors

Listed Company Name :

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

Code Number :

9110

Company Representative :

Kazuo Tanimizu, President

Contact for Inquiry :

Shinichi Kitazato, Group Leader, General Affairs Group

(Phone) 81-3-6895-6221

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. hereby announces the appointment of new Directors, Executive Officers, and Corporate Auditors, subject to confirmation by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors, both to be held after the 94th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 25, 2020.

Details are to follow on attached documents.

- 1 -

(Translation only)

Newly appointed Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Auditors

(To be confirmed by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors held after the 94th General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled on June 25, 2020)

Post

Name

Administration

President /

Kazuo Tanimizu

President Executive Officer

Director/

Masahiro Samitsu

Project Group

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Energy Group

Director/

Mitsuhiro Oyamada

Internal Control and Corporate Ethics

Managing Executive Officer

General Affairs Group

Capesize Group

President of NS United Systems Co., Ltd.

Director/

Kanji Ishikawa

Ship Management Group

Managing Executive Officer

Safety Management Group

President of NS United Marine Service Corporation

Director (part-time)

Kazuma Yamanaka

Director (part-time)

Masayuki Kinoshita

(Independent Director)

Director (part-time)

Setsu Onishi

(Independent Director)

Director (part-time)

Isamu Nakamura

(Independent Director)

Managing Executive Officer

Yoshifumi Nakata

Energy Group

Managing Executive Officer

Kazushi Fukuda

Tramp Chartering Group

Near Sea Group

Managing Executive Officer

Naruhiko Miyai

Finance and Accounting Group

Investor Relations

President of NS United Business Co., Ltd.

Executive Officer

Toru Fujita

Safety Management Group

Assistant to General Affairs Group

Executive Officer

Naoki Asuwa

Energy Group Leader

Executive Officer

Shinichi Kitazato

General Affairs Group

Assistant to Safety Management Group

Executive Officer

Kiyoshi Kanemitsu

Capesize Group

- 2 -

(Translation only)

Executive Officer

Yuji Fukuda

Managing Director of NS United Bulk Pte. Ltd.

Executive Officer

Toru Kihira

Project Group

Assistant to Ship Management Group

Executive Officer

Yasuo Nakajima

President of Philippine Standard Shipmanagement Inc.

Director of NS United Marine Philippines Inc.

Corporate Auditor

Yasuhiro Minemura

(full-time)

Outside Corporate Auditor

Naoki Yoda

(full-time)

Outside Corporate Auditor

Yasuhito Mitani

(Independent Auditor)

(part-time)

Outside Corporate Auditor

Keizo Chihara

(part-time)

- 3 -

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 06:53:01 UTC
