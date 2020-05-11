NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement on Appointment of New Officer and Directors

(Translation only)

News

May 11, 2020

Announcement on Appointment of New Officers and Directors

Listed Company Name : NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. Code Number : 9110 Company Representative : Kazuo Tanimizu, President Contact for Inquiry : Shinichi Kitazato, Group Leader, General Affairs Group (Phone) 81-3-6895-6221

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. hereby announces the appointment of new Directors, Executive Officers, and Corporate Auditors, subject to confirmation by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors, both to be held after the 94th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 25, 2020.

Details are to follow on attached documents.

- 1 -