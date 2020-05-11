NS United Kaiun Kaisha : FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

Schedule date of the general meeting of shareholders : June 25, 2020
Schedule date to start paying dividends
: June 26, 2020
Schedule date to submit the financial statement report : June 25, 2020
Preparation of Supplementary Material
: Yes
Financial Results Presentation Held
: No
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Operating Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis)
Profit Attributable
Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to Owners of
Parent
mil. yen
%
mil. yen
%
mil. yen
%
mil. yen
%
For the fiscal
year
ended
148,415
(1.8)
7,040
(21.0)
5,479
(29.6)
5,947
(36.3)
March 2020
For the fiscal
year
ended
151,068
8.7
8,911
21.1
7,784
40.1
9,343
41.3
March 2019
(Reference)
Comprehensive
Income
For the fiscal year ended March 2020 : 4,665 mil. yen ((59.5%))
For the fiscal year ended March 2019 : 11,520, mil. yen (139.5%)
Net Income
Ordinary
Operating
Net Income
per Share after
Return on
Adjustment for
Income
Income to
per Share
Equity
Residual
to Total Assets
Revenues
Securities
yen
yen
%
%
%
For the fiscal
year
ended
252.33
-
6.6
2.3
4.7
March 2020
For the fiscal
year
ended
396.42
-
11.0
3.4
5.9
March 2019
(Reference)
Equity Income
For the year ended March ended March 2020 : 10 mil. yen
For the year ended March ended March 2019 : 20 mil. yen
(Translation only)
(2) Consolidated Financial State
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per
Share
mil. yen
mil. yen
%
yen
For the fiscal
year
ended
248,522
91,110
36.7
3,866.04
March 2020
For the fiscal
year
ended
223,528
89,038
39.8
3,778.08
March 2019
(Reference) Equity Capital
For the fiscal year ended March ended March 2020 : 91,110 mil. yen
For the fiscal year ended March ended March 2019 : 89,038 mil. yen
(3) Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow
Cash Flow from
Cash Flow from
Cash Flow from
Cash and Cash
Operating
Equivalents at
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
Activities
Year-End
mil. yen
mil. yen
mil. yen
mil. yen
For the fiscal
year
ended
16,905
(39,935)
16,099
19,753
March 2020
For the fiscal
year
ended
19,957
(5,031)
(15,491)
26,738
March 2019
2. Dividend Distribution
Dividend
Ratio of
Dividend per share
Total
dividends
payout
dividends
to net
ratio
paid in the
assets
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-
For full
(consoli-
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
end
year
year
dated)
(consoli-
dated)
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
mil. yen
%
%
For
the
fiscal
year
ended
-
50.00
-
65.00
115.00
2,710
29.0
3.0
March 2019
For
the
fiscal
year
ended
-
45.00
-
35.00
80.00
1,885
31.7
2.1
March 2020
For
the
fiscal
year
ending
-
-
-
-
-
-
March 2021 (Forecast)
(Note1)
The corporate article of NS United Kaiun Kaisha sets September 30 and March 31 as record
dates of dividend distribution. However, the amount of dividend distribution for the fiscal year
ending March 2021 is currently undecided.
(Translation only)
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Performance for Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
At present, the extent of COVID-19 makes it impossible to formulate the amount of the influence. Therefore, the forecast of consolidated operating performance for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has not been decieded but will be announced as soon as a reasonable disclosure of forecast becomes possible.
Notes :
(1)
Changes of important subsidiaries during the period :
N/A
(Changes in specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation)
Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement
i.
Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standard :
N/A
ii.
Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above :
N/A
iii.
Changes in accounting estimates :
N/A
iv.
Retrospective restatement :
N/A
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
i. Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares)
For the fiscal year ended March 2020 :
23,970,679 shares
For the fiscal year ended March 2019 :
23,970,679 shares
ii.
Number of treasury shares
For the fiscal year ended March 2020 :
403,989 shares
For the fiscal year ended March 2019 :
403,730 shares
iii.
Average number of shares throughout the period :
For the fiscal year ended March 2020 :
23,566,804 shares
For the fiscal year ended March 2019 :
23,567,096 shares
(Reference) Outline of Non-Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis)
Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
mil. yen
%
mil. yen
%
mil. yen
%
mil. yen
%
For the fiscal year
ended
125,610
(1.8)
4,964
(12.3)
8,808
4.9
6,235
(28.1)
March 2020
For the fiscal year
ended
127,971
9.8
5,657
15.7
8,400
64.6
8,666
92.8
March 2019
Net Income per Share
Net Income per Share after Adjustment
for Residual Securities
yen
yen
For the fiscal
year
ended
264.58
-
March 2020
For the fiscal
year
ended
367.72
-
March 2019
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial State
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per
Share
mil. yen
mil. yen
%
yen
For the
fiscal
year
ended
117,316
73,765
62.9
3,130.07
March 2020
For the
fiscal
year
ended
110,619
70,043
63.3
2,972.08
March 2019
(Reference)
Equity Capital
For the fiscal year ended March 2020 : 73,765 mil. yen
For the fiscal year ended March 2019 : 70,043 mil. yen
(Note)
This document of financial highlights is not audited by a certified accountant or any other auditing
organization.
(Note)
Explanations and other comments about appropriate usage of forecast of operating performance
At present, the extent of COVID-19 makes it impossible to formulate the amount of the influence.
Therefore, the forecast of consolidated operating performance for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has not been decieded.
