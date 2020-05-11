Log in
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9110)
NS United Kaiun Kaisha : FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

05/11/2020

(Translation only)

News

May 11, 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

Listed Company Name :

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

Listing Stock Exchange :

Tokyo

Code Number :

9110

URL: http://www.nsuship.co.jp

Company Representative :

(Title)

President

(Name)

Kazuo Tanimizu

Contact for Inquiry :

(Title)

Group Leader, Finance and Accounting Group

(Name)

Katsutoshi Kobayashi

(Phone)

81-3-6895-6251

Schedule date of the general meeting of shareholders : June 25, 2020

Schedule date to start paying dividends

: June 26, 2020

Schedule date to submit the financial statement report : June 25, 2020

Preparation of Supplementary Material

: Yes

Financial Results Presentation Held

: No

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Operating Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis)

Profit Attributable

Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to Owners of

Parent

mil. yen

%

mil. yen

%

mil. yen

%

mil. yen

%

For the fiscal

year

ended

148,415

(1.8)

7,040

(21.0)

5,479

(29.6)

5,947

(36.3)

March 2020

For the fiscal

year

ended

151,068

8.7

8,911

21.1

7,784

40.1

9,343

41.3

March 2019

(Reference)

Comprehensive

Income

For the fiscal year ended March 2020 : 4,665 mil. yen ((59.5%))

For the fiscal year ended March 2019 : 11,520, mil. yen (139.5%)

Net Income

Ordinary

Operating

Net Income

per Share after

Return on

Adjustment for

Income

Income to

per Share

Equity

Residual

to Total Assets

Revenues

Securities

yen

yen

%

%

%

For the fiscal

year

ended

252.33

-

6.6

2.3

4.7

March 2020

For the fiscal

year

ended

396.42

-

11.0

3.4

5.9

March 2019

(Reference)

Equity Income

For the year ended March ended March 2020 : 10 mil. yen

For the year ended March ended March 2019 : 20 mil. yen

- 1 -

(Translation only)

(2) Consolidated Financial State

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per

Share

mil. yen

mil. yen

%

yen

For the fiscal

year

ended

248,522

91,110

36.7

3,866.04

March 2020

For the fiscal

year

ended

223,528

89,038

39.8

3,778.08

March 2019

(Reference) Equity Capital

For the fiscal year ended March ended March 2020 : 91,110 mil. yen

For the fiscal year ended March ended March 2019 : 89,038 mil. yen

(3) Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow

Cash Flow from

Cash Flow from

Cash Flow from

Cash and Cash

Operating

Equivalents at

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Activities

Year-End

mil. yen

mil. yen

mil. yen

mil. yen

For the fiscal

year

ended

16,905

(39,935)

16,099

19,753

March 2020

For the fiscal

year

ended

19,957

(5,031)

(15,491)

26,738

March 2019

2. Dividend Distribution

Dividend

Ratio of

Dividend per share

Total

dividends

payout

dividends

to net

ratio

paid in the

assets

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-

For full

(consoli-

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

end

year

year

dated)

(consoli-

dated)

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

mil. yen

%

%

For

the

fiscal

year

ended

-

50.00

-

65.00

115.00

2,710

29.0

3.0

March 2019

For

the

fiscal

year

ended

-

45.00

-

35.00

80.00

1,885

31.7

2.1

March 2020

For

the

fiscal

year

ending

-

-

-

-

-

-

March 2021 (Forecast)

(Note1)

The corporate article of NS United Kaiun Kaisha sets September 30 and March 31 as record

dates of dividend distribution. However, the amount of dividend distribution for the fiscal year

ending March 2021 is currently undecided.

- 2 -

(Translation only)

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Performance for Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

At present, the extent of COVID-19 makes it impossible to formulate the amount of the influence. Therefore, the forecast of consolidated operating performance for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has not been decieded but will be announced as soon as a reasonable disclosure of forecast becomes possible.

Notes :

(1)

Changes of important subsidiaries during the period :

N/A

(Changes in specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation)

  1. Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement

i.

Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standard :

N/A

ii.

Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above :

N/A

iii.

Changes in accounting estimates :

N/A

iv.

Retrospective restatement :

N/A

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
    i. Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares)

For the fiscal year ended March 2020 :

23,970,679 shares

For the fiscal year ended March 2019 :

23,970,679 shares

ii.

Number of treasury shares

For the fiscal year ended March 2020 :

403,989 shares

For the fiscal year ended March 2019 :

403,730 shares

iii.

Average number of shares throughout the period :

For the fiscal year ended March 2020 :

23,566,804 shares

For the fiscal year ended March 2019 :

23,567,096 shares

(Reference) Outline of Non-Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis)

Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

mil. yen

%

mil. yen

%

mil. yen

%

mil. yen

%

For the fiscal year

ended

125,610

(1.8)

4,964

(12.3)

8,808

4.9

6,235

(28.1)

March 2020

For the fiscal year

ended

127,971

9.8

5,657

15.7

8,400

64.6

8,666

92.8

March 2019

Net Income per Share

Net Income per Share after Adjustment

for Residual Securities

yen

yen

For the fiscal

year

ended

264.58

-

March 2020

For the fiscal

year

ended

367.72

-

March 2019

- 3 -

(Translation only)

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial State

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per

Share

mil. yen

mil. yen

%

yen

For the

fiscal

year

ended

117,316

73,765

62.9

3,130.07

March 2020

For the

fiscal

year

ended

110,619

70,043

63.3

2,972.08

March 2019

(Reference)

Equity Capital

For the fiscal year ended March 2020 : 73,765 mil. yen

For the fiscal year ended March 2019 : 70,043 mil. yen

(Note)

This document of financial highlights is not audited by a certified accountant or any other auditing

organization.

(Note)

Explanations and other comments about appropriate usage of forecast of operating performance

At present, the extent of COVID-19 makes it impossible to formulate the amount of the influence.

Therefore, the forecast of consolidated operating performance for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has not been decieded.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 06:48:00 UTC
