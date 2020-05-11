NS United Kaiun Kaisha : FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

For the year ended March ended March 2019 : 20 mil. yen

For the year ended March ended March 2020 : 10 mil. yen

For the fiscal year ended March 2019 : 11,520, mil. yen (139.5%)

For the fiscal year ended March 2020 : 4,665 mil. yen ((59.5%))

(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis)

1. Consolidated Operating Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

Schedule date to submit the financial statement report : June 25, 2020

Schedule date of the general meeting of shareholders : June 25, 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020

ending March 2021 is currently undecided.

dates of dividend distribution. However, the amount of dividend distribution for the fiscal year

The corporate article of NS United Kaiun Kaisha sets September 30 and March 31 as record

For the fiscal year ended March ended March 2019 : 89,038 mil. yen

For the fiscal year ended March ended March 2020 : 91,110 mil. yen

(Translation only)

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Performance for Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

At present, the extent of COVID-19 makes it impossible to formulate the amount of the influence. Therefore, the forecast of consolidated operating performance for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has not been decieded but will be announced as soon as a reasonable disclosure of forecast becomes possible.

Notes : (1) Changes of important subsidiaries during the period : N/A (Changes in specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation)

Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement

i. Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standard : N/A ii. Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above : N/A iii. Changes in accounting estimates : N/A iv. Retrospective restatement : N/A

Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

i. Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares)

For the fiscal year ended March 2020 : 23,970,679 shares For the fiscal year ended March 2019 : 23,970,679 shares ii. Number of treasury shares For the fiscal year ended March 2020 : 403,989 shares For the fiscal year ended March 2019 : 403,730 shares iii. Average number of shares throughout the period : For the fiscal year ended March 2020 : 23,566,804 shares For the fiscal year ended March 2019 : 23,567,096 shares

(Reference) Outline of Non-Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

