NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Revision of Operating Performance Forecasts and Dividend Distribution Forecast

Revision of consolidated operating performance forecast of the fiscal year ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

This is to report that we have revised our forecast announced on May 11th, 2020 on our consolidated operating performance and our dividend distribution forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021.

Reason for announcement

Our operating performance forecast had not been decided due to the extent of COVID-19 and other various factors. With however resumption of global economic activities, we revised the consolidated performance forecast based on recent trends and information available.

(Note 1) The above forecast is based on available information and assumption of uncertain factors with potential impact on our operating performance, as of the release date of this report. The actual results of operating performance could be substantially different from this forecast, depending on various factors.

2. Revision of dividend Distribution Forecast

Annual Dividend 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end For Full Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Previous forecast (as announced on May ― ― ― ― ― 11th, 2020) Revised forecast ― 30.00 ― ― ― Result of current fiscal ― year Reference: Result of previous fiscal year ― 45.00 ― 35.00 80.00 (the fiscal year ended March 2020)

Reason for announcement

The dividend forecast of interim and year-end was undecided at the fiscal year ending March 2021. However, based on above, we revised our forecast for the interim dividend to 30 yen per share.

(Note1) Above forecast is based on available information as of the release date of this report.

The actual dividend distribution may be different from this statement, due to various unforeseen factors.

(Note 2) Corporate article of NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. sets September 30 and March 31 as record dates of dividend distribution.

