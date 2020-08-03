NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Revision of Operating Performance Forecasts and Dividend Distribution Forecast

(Translation only)
July 31, 2020
Revision of Operating Performance Forecasts and Dividend Distribution Forecast
|
Listed Company Name :
|
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
|
Code Number :
|
9110 URL: http://www.nsuship.co.jp
|
Company Representative :
|
Kazuo Tanimizu, President
|
Contact for Inquiry :
|
Kentaro Seki, Group Leader, Project Group
|
|
(Phone) 81-3-6895-6411
This is to report that we have revised our forecast announced on May 11th, 2020 on our consolidated operating performance and our dividend distribution forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021.
1. Revision of operating Performance Forecasts
-
Revision of consolidated operating performance forecast of the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021(April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Profit(loss)
|
Net
|
|
|
Operating
|
Ordinary
|
attributable
|
|
Revenue
|
income(loss)
|
|
income(loss)
|
income(loss)
|
to owners of
|
|
(mil. yen)
|
per share
|
|
(mil. yen)
|
(mil. yen)
|
parent
|
|
|
(yen)
|
|
|
|
|
(mil. yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous forecast (A)
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
(as announced on May 11th, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised forecast (B)
|
68,000
|
1,200
|
500
|
2,700
|
114.57
|
Change (B - A)
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Percentage change (%)
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Reference: Result of previous fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
year (the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year
|
71,943
|
2,904
|
1,888
|
3,731
|
158.32
|
ended March 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Revision of consolidated operating performance forecast of the fiscal year ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Profit(loss)
|
Net
|
|
|
Operating
|
Ordinary
|
attributable
|
|
Revenue
|
income(loss)
|
|
income(loss)
|
income(loss)
|
to owners of
|
|
(mil. yen)
|
per share
|
|
(mil. yen)
|
(mil. yen)
|
parent
|
|
|
(yen)
|
|
|
|
|
(mil. yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous forecast (A)
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
(as announced on May 11th, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised forecast (B)
|
145,000
|
4,300
|
3,000
|
5,000
|
212.16
|
Change (B - A)
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Percentage change (%)
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
Reference: Result of previous fiscal
|
148,415
|
7,040
|
5,479
|
5,947
|
252.33
|
year (the fiscal year ended March 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Reason for announcement
Our operating performance forecast had not been decided due to the extent of COVID-19 and other various factors. With however resumption of global economic activities, we revised the consolidated performance forecast based on recent trends and information available.
(Note 1) The above forecast is based on available information and assumption of uncertain factors with potential impact on our operating performance, as of the release date of this report. The actual results of operating performance could be substantially different from this forecast, depending on various factors.
2. Revision of dividend Distribution Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st
|
2nd
|
|
3rd
|
|
Year-end
|
|
For Full Year
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Previous forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as announced on May
|
―
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
11th, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised forecast
|
―
|
30.00
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
|
―
|
Result of current fiscal
|
―
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Result of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
fiscal
|
year
|
―
|
45.00
|
|
―
|
35.00
|
80.00
|
(the fiscal
|
year
|
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reason for announcement
The dividend forecast of interim and year-end was undecided at the fiscal year ending March 2021. However, based on above, we revised our forecast for the interim dividend to 30 yen per share.
(Note1) Above forecast is based on available information as of the release date of this report.
The actual dividend distribution may be different from this statement, due to various unforeseen factors.
(Note 2) Corporate article of NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. sets September 30 and March 31 as record dates of dividend distribution.
