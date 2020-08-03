NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Revision of Operating Performance Forecasts and Dividend Distribution Forecast

Log in
08/03/2020 | 01:08am EDT

(Translation only)

News

July 31, 2020

Revision of Operating Performance Forecasts and Dividend Distribution Forecast

Listed Company Name :

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

Code Number :

9110 URL: http://www.nsuship.co.jp

Company Representative :

Kazuo Tanimizu, President

Contact for Inquiry :

Kentaro Seki, Group Leader, Project Group

(Phone) 81-3-6895-6411

This is to report that we have revised our forecast announced on May 11th, 2020 on our consolidated operating performance and our dividend distribution forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021.

1. Revision of operating Performance Forecasts

  1. Revision of consolidated operating performance forecast of the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021(April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)

Profit(loss)

Net

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Revenue

income(loss)

income(loss)

income(loss)

to owners of

(mil. yen)

per share

(mil. yen)

(mil. yen)

parent

(yen)

(mil. yen)

Previous forecast (A)

(as announced on May 11th, 2020)

Revised forecast (B)

68,000

1,200

500

2,700

114.57

Change (B - A)

Percentage change (%)

Reference: Result of previous fiscal

year (the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year

71,943

2,904

1,888

3,731

158.32

ended March 2020)

  1. Revision of consolidated operating performance forecast of the fiscal year ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

Profit(loss)

Net

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Revenue

income(loss)

income(loss)

income(loss)

to owners of

(mil. yen)

per share

(mil. yen)

(mil. yen)

parent

(yen)

(mil. yen)

Previous forecast (A)

(as announced on May 11th, 2020)

Revised forecast (B)

145,000

4,300

3,000

5,000

212.16

Change (B - A)

Percentage change (%)

Reference: Result of previous fiscal

148,415

7,040

5,479

5,947

252.33

year (the fiscal year ended March 2020)

- 1 -

(Translation only)

Reason for announcement

Our operating performance forecast had not been decided due to the extent of COVID-19 and other various factors. With however resumption of global economic activities, we revised the consolidated performance forecast based on recent trends and information available.

(Note 1) The above forecast is based on available information and assumption of uncertain factors with potential impact on our operating performance, as of the release date of this report. The actual results of operating performance could be substantially different from this forecast, depending on various factors.

2. Revision of dividend Distribution Forecast

Annual Dividend

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

For Full Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Previous forecast

(as announced on May

11th, 2020)

Revised forecast

30.00

Result of current fiscal

year

Reference: Result of

previous

fiscal

year

45.00

35.00

80.00

(the fiscal

year

ended

March 2020)

Reason for announcement

The dividend forecast of interim and year-end was undecided at the fiscal year ending March 2021. However, based on above, we revised our forecast for the interim dividend to 30 yen per share.

(Note1) Above forecast is based on available information as of the release date of this report.

The actual dividend distribution may be different from this statement, due to various unforeseen factors.

(Note 2) Corporate article of NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. sets September 30 and March 31 as record dates of dividend distribution.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 05:07:12 UTC
