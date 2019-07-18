Log in
NSI

(NSI)
NSI : 18 July 2019 – Announcement of scrip issue price

Hoofddorp, 18 July 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Announcement of scrip issue price for interim dividend 2019

In the Half Year Report 2019 management announced its intention to pay an interim dividend of €1.04 per share. Management proposes shareholders to have the option of taking the interim dividend in either cash or shares, or a combination of the two.

Shareholders electing for a dividend in shares, which will be paid out of the share premium reserve and therefore is not subject to dividend withholding tax, will receive 1 (one) new ordinary share for every 41 (forty one) ordinary shares held. This equates to a price of €42.64 per ordinary share on an ex dividend basis. The new ordinary shares created as a result will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares for the financial year 2019.

The ex-dividend date is 22 July 2019. The election period will start 24 July 2019 and close 7 August 2019 at 3pm (CET). If by then no notification is received the dividend will be paid in cash. The cash dividend will be paid on 12 August 2019. Shareholders opting for shares will receive their shares also on 12 August 2019.

The Management Board of NSI N.V.

For further information, please contact:

NSI N.V.

Dirk Jan Lucas

T +31 (0)20 763 0368

  1. dirkjan.lucas@nsi.nl

About NSI

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well- located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives and disciplined asset rotation.

The portfolio, with a value of over one billion euros, is underpinned by a strong balance sheet, with significant capacity to fund both internal and external growth. By investing in attractive space and a high level of services for its customers, NSI can generate sustainable and growing revenues to support an attractive level of dividend.

For more information visit our website: www.nsi.nl

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:39:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 82,1 M
EBIT 2019 57,8 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 462 M
Yield 2019 5,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 7,61x
EV / Sales2019 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 14,0x
Capitalization 710 M
Chart NSI
Duration : Period :
NSI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,67  €
Last Close Price 38,25  €
Spread / Highest target 7,19%
Spread / Average Target 3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Stahli Chief Executive Director
Luurt A. S. van der Ploeg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alianne de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Nico Tates Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSI12.17%791
EQUINIX INC45.85%44 043
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.25%25 208
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.82%22 245
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES26.11%16 490
WP CAREY INC30.04%14 313
