NSI : 18 July 2019 – Announcement of scrip issue price

Announcement of scrip issue price for interim dividend 2019

In the Half Year Report 2019 management announced its intention to pay an interim dividend of €1.04 per share. Management proposes shareholders to have the option of taking the interim dividend in either cash or shares, or a combination of the two.

Shareholders electing for a dividend in shares, which will be paid out of the share premium reserve and therefore is not subject to dividend withholding tax, will receive 1 (one) new ordinary share for every 41 (forty one) ordinary shares held. This equates to a price of €42.64 per ordinary share on an ex dividend basis. The new ordinary shares created as a result will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares for the financial year 2019.

The ex-dividend date is 22 July 2019. The election period will start 24 July 2019 and close 7 August 2019 at 3pm (CET). If by then no notification is received the dividend will be paid in cash. The cash dividend will be paid on 12 August 2019. Shareholders opting for shares will receive their shares also on 12 August 2019.

