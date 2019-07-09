NSI : 9 July 2019 – Announcement earnings call 18 July 2019

Hoofddorp, 9 July 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

Analyst call NSI Half Year results 2019

On 18 July 2019 NSI N.V. will publish its 2019 Half Year results before the market opens.

Management will hold an analyst call at 10am CET.

Dial in details: The Netherlands: +31 20 531 5865 The United Kingdom: +44 20 3365 3210 The United States: 866 349 6093 Israel: 1 80 9212794

For further information, please contact:

NSI N.V.

Dirk Jan Lucas

T +31 (0)20 763 0368

dirkjan.lucas@nsi.nl

About NSI

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well- located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives and disciplined asset rotation.

The portfolio, with a value of over one billion euros, is underpinned by a strong balance sheet, with significant capacity to fund both internal and external growth. By investing in attractive space and a high level of services for its customers, NSI can generate sustainable and growing revenues to support an attractive level of dividend.

For more information visit our website: www.nsi.nl