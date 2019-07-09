Log in
NSI

(NSI)
NSI : 9 July 2019 – Announcement earnings call 18 July 2019

07/09/2019

Hoofddorp, 9 July 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

Analyst call NSI Half Year results 2019

On 18 July 2019 NSI N.V. will publish its 2019 Half Year results before the market opens.

Management will hold an analyst call at 10am CET.

Dial in details:

The Netherlands:

+31 20 531 5865

The United Kingdom:

+44 20 3365 3210

The United States:

866 349 6093

Israel:

1 80 9212794

For further information, please contact:

NSI N.V.

Dirk Jan Lucas

T +31 (0)20 763 0368

  1. dirkjan.lucas@nsi.nl

About NSI

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well- located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives and disciplined asset rotation.

The portfolio, with a value of over one billion euros, is underpinned by a strong balance sheet, with significant capacity to fund both internal and external growth. By investing in attractive space and a high level of services for its customers, NSI can generate sustainable and growing revenues to support an attractive level of dividend.

For more information visit our website: www.nsi.nl

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 07:02:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 82,1 M
EBIT 2019 57,8 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 462 M
Yield 2019 5,73%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 7,50x
EV / Sales2019 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 13,9x
Capitalization 700 M
Chart NSI
Duration : Period :
NSI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,7  €
Last Close Price 37,7  €
Spread / Highest target 8,75%
Spread / Average Target 5,22%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Stahli Chief Executive Director
Luurt A. S. van der Ploeg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alianne de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Nico Tates Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSI10.56%787
EQUINIX INC47.25%43 563
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.13.03%25 211
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.02%22 034
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES25.82%16 463
WP CAREY INC27.69%14 140
