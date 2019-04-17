NSI N : 17 April 2019 – Announcement of scrip issue price

Hoofddorp, 17 April 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Announcement of scrip issue price for final dividend 2018

Today, 17 April 2019, the Annual General Meeting is set to approve the 2018 dividend. In August 2018 NSI already paid an interim dividend of €1.04 per share. In combination with the proposed final dividend of €1.12 per share, the total dividend for 2018 will be €2.16 per share.

Management proposes shareholders to have the option of taking the final dividend in either cash or shares, or a combination of the two. In order to comply with the cash distribution requirements of the FBI-regime for the fiscal year 2018, a maximum of 225,000 shares are available for stock dividend. If shareholders in aggregate opt for a number of shares which exceeds this maximum, those who have opted for distribution in the form of shares will be allocated on a pro rata basis, with the remainder being distributed in cash subject to deduction of 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax.

Shareholders opting for a dividend in shares, which will be paid out of the share premium reserve and therefore not subject to dividend withholding tax, will receive 1 (one) new ordinary share for every 35 (thirty five) ordinary shares held. This equates to a price of €39.20 per ordinary share on an ex dividend basis. The new ordinary shares created as a result will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares for the financial year 2019.

The ex-dividend date is 23 April 2019. The election period will start 25 April 2019 and close 9 May 2019 at 3pm (CET). If by then no notification is received the dividend will be paid in cash. The cash dividend will be paid on 14 May 2019. Shareholders opting for shares will receive these shares also on 14 May 2019.

The Management Board of NSI N.V.

For further information, please contact:

NSI N.V.

Dirk Jan Lucas

T +31 (0)20 763 0368

Edirkjan.lucas@nsi.nl

About NSI

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well- located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives and disciplined asset rotation.

The portfolio, with a value of over one billion euros, is underpinned by a strong balance sheet, with significant capacity to fund both internal and external growth. By investing in attractive space and a high level of services for its customers, NSI can generate sustainable and growing revenues to support an attractive level of dividend.

For more information visit our website: www.nsi.nl