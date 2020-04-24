MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Amsterdam > NSI N.V. NSI NL0012365084 NSI N.V. (NSI) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/24 08:58:12 am 36.825 EUR +1.03% 08:43a NSI N : - AGM 24 April 2020 PU 04/16 NSI N.V. : 1st quarter results CO 04/09 NSI N.V. : quaterly sales release Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news NSI N : - AGM 24 April 2020 0 04/24/2020 | 08:43am EDT Send by mail :

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF NSI N.V. 24 April 2020 Agenda 1. Chairman opens the meeting 2. Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year 3. Report of the Supervisory Board on the 2019 financial year 3a. Discussion of the remuneration report for the 2019 financial year and advisory vote Vote 4. Adoption of the financial statements for the 2019 financial year Vote 5. Dividend policy of NSI 6. Declaration of the final dividend for 2019 Vote 7. Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the policy pursued in the 2019 financial year Vote 8. Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision exercised during the 2019 financial year Vote 9. Composition of the Management Board Vote 9a. Proposal for the reappointment of Mr B.A. Stahli as Director (CEO) Vote 10. Composition of the Supervisory Board Vote 10a. Proposal for the reappointment of Ms K.M. Koks - Van der Sluijs as member of the Supervisory Board Vote 10b. Proposal for the reappointment of Mr H.M.M. Meijer as member of the Supervisory Board Vote 10c. Proposal for the appointment of Mr J.W. Dockheer as member of the Supervisory Board Vote 11. Remuneration policies 11a. Revision of the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board Vote 11b. Revision of the Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board Vote 12. Authorisations 12a. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue ordinary shares up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding number of shares, subject Vote to the approval of the Supervisory Board 12b. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue up to an additional 10% of ordinary shares (i.e. 20% in aggregate for 12a and 12b), Vote subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board 12c. Closing NSI AGM 24 April 2020 3 Progress and strategy update Bernd Stahli "We enable our customers to achieve maximum productivity and growth, providing best-in-class flexible space solutions and services in modern, healthy, sustainable buildings in prime locations." Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year PROGRESS AND STRATEGY UPDATE A concentrated portfolio in growth locations Emphasis on G5 growth locations Total portfolio¹ Disposals 2016-2019 1) Pro Forma, adjusted for assets held for sale NSI AGM 24 April 2020 6 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year PROGRESS AND STRATEGY UPDATE NSI portfolio composition - increasing focus Emphasis on G5, especially Amsterdam € 1.1bn € 1.2bn € 1.2bn € 1.1bn € 1.2bn € 1.3bn 10% 5% 17% 5% 34% 9% 11% 41% 47% 16% 10% 11% 28% 18% 25% 21% 20% 90% Target 8% cities 26% 8% 17% 5% 16% 45% 51% 36% 27% 15% 23% 14% 7% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Amsterdam - Office Other target cities - Office Other - Retail & Industrial Other G4 - Office Other NL - Office NSI AGM 24 April 2020 7 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year PROGRESS AND STRATEGY UPDATE Over € 1.1bn of transaction volume in 5 years Average transaction volume over € 200m p.a. Annual transaction volumes (€m) 600 400 200 0 -200 -400 -600 -800 Acquisitions Disposals Held for Sale 561 169 139 161 61 32 -16 -48 -63 -121 -129 -242 -602 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total NSI AGM 24 April 2020 8 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year PROGRESS AND STRATEGY UPDATE Strong operational performance Vacancy rate below market average EPRA vacancy rate 0.8% -17.2pp 23.8% 24.3% 22.3% 2.1% 21.4% 0.3% 20.8% 2.7% 18.4% 2.0% 2.6% 13.8% 4.1% 2.7% 7.1% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EPRA Vacancy LFL Disposals / Acquisitions NSI AGM 24 April 2020 9 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year PROGRESS AND STRATEGY UPDATE Significant improvement in Key Performance Indicators 2016 - 2019 Delivering on all targets set out in the Q1 2017 business plan Dec 2019 Dec 2016 Vacancy rate 7.1% 21.4% 14.3pp Number of Assets (#) 65 165  100 Average asset Value (€m) 19.8 7.0  12.8 % of assets in offices¹ 95% 66%  29pp % of office assets¹ in G4 79% 46%  33pp 16.7pp LTV (%) 27.4 44.1 EPRA EPS (€) 2.64 2.64 Stable DPS (€) 2.16 2.16 Stable 1) Offices and HNK as % of total portfolio NSI AGM 24 April 2020 10 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year PROGRESS AND STRATEGY UPDATE A clear ambition for 2024 - The three pillars of the plan Portfolio Optimisation, Development & Services Creating value for all stakeholders 1 2 3 Portfolio Development Space-as-a- optimisation service Active portfolio Improving portfolio Offering a wide range management & quality and generating of services to facilitate disciplined capital attractive risk-adjusted our customers recycling returns NSI AGM 24 April 2020 11 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year PROGRESS AND STRATEGY UPDATE ESG is an integral part of the strategy UN Sustainable Development Goals Flexible building design Carbon footprint Tenants Sustainability as an integral Energy efficiency Employees part of investment decisions improvements Communities Sustainability innovations Renewable energy Building facilities and Certifications Environmental awareness amenities Promote sustainable use NSI AGM 24 April 2020 12 Developments Alianne de Jong Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year DEVELOPMENTS Sizeable development pipeline over next decade Substantial value add potential New build area Increase in Area Expected Start Current phase (sqm) area (sqm) Near Term Vitrum 11,700 TBD Amsterdam H2 2021 Preliminary South-Axis design Laanderpoort 35,000 c. 22,000 Amsterdam Q1 2022 Preliminary South East design Medium Term Centerpoint 60,000 - 90,000 45,000 - 75,000 Amsterdam Earliest 2023 Feasibility South East Motion building 10,000 - 25,000 10,000 - 25,000 Amsterdam Earliest 2023 Feasibility Sloterdijk Other TBD (4 projects) 8 Projects Proximity to major train station € 700m Capital Expenditure 88%Within 5 minutes 6.0% - 6.5% Expected average yield on cost 8%Between 5 and 10 minutes 85% Amsterdam (all-up costs) 4%Between 10 and 15 minutes NSI AGM 24 April 2020 14 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year DEVELOPMENTS Redevelopment Laanderpoort Amsterdam 87.5% of floor area pre-let Building a new office & shared facilities on ING campus 35,000 sqm lettable floor area split over two buildings Signed & announced cooperation and lease agreement with ING

New buildings will total 35,000 sqm

31,000 sqm to be rented by ING for 15-years 4,000 sqm HNK concept

Expected start date Q1 2022

Estimated construction period 27 months

Estimated capex € 120m (excluding leasehold correction)

Circa 6% Yield on Cost Acanthus Laanderpoort New HQ NSI AGM 24 April 2020 15 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year DEVELOPMENTS Vitrum refurbishment Modernising iconic bridge building, close to prime South-Axis Preparing for planning application • Status: Finalizing design • Expected start date: Mid 2021 • Details: RGB lease until June 2021 Major refurbishment of circa € 30m: - Modernising façade and office floors - Large new reception area - Transforming archive space into office space Potential extension being reviewed Substantial increase in rental values foreseen NSI AGM 24 April 2020 16 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year DEVELOPMENTS Bentinck Huis refurbishment Progressing well Update • Status: Delivery foreseen early Q2 2020 After • Investment € 13.9 m • Planned capex: € 8.2 m Increase in capex due to: - Capitalised interest € 0.4 m - Additional fit-out costs € 0.2 m • Leasing: Negotiations ongoing • Result: Substantial increase in end value foreseen Before After NSI AGM 24 April 2020 17 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year DEVELOPMENTS Bentinck Huis Upgrading from energy D to A label and targeting BREEAM-in-use Excellent Green roof New cooling system with highest energy performance Increase natural light Solar panels ingress by 42% Ventilation and carbon, Smart sensors temperature, and lighting controllable via app LED LED-lighting with Thermal energy control system storage system NSI AGM 24 April 2020 18 Financial update Alianne de Jong Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year FINANCIALS UPDATE EPRA Earnings 2019 2018 Change % Gross rental income 82.8 83.7 -1.1% Service costs not recharged -1.6 -1.2 29.4% Operating costs -14.0 -13.3 5.6% Net rental income 67.2 69.2 -2.9% Administrative costs -7.9 -7.9 0.0% Net financing result -9.8 -12.5 -21.3% Direct investment result before tax 49.4 48.8 1.4% Corporate income tax -0 -0 0.0% Direct investment result / EPRA earnings 49.4 48.7 1.4% Direct investment result / EPRA earnings per share 2.64 2.64 0% NSI AGM 24 April 2020 20 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year FINANCIALS UPDATE EPRA Earnings (€ per share) 2.70 2.60 0.02 0.15 2.50 -0.02 -0.03 0.01 2.40 0.20 2.30 -0.66 2.64 2.64 2.20 0.33 2.10 2.00 1.90 EPRA EPS GRI Disposals GRI GRI LFL Service costs Operating costs Administrative Net financing Other EPRA EPS 2018 Acquisitions1 not recharged costs result 2019 1) Impact of acquisitions in 2018 € 0.25 and 2019 € 0.08 NSI AGM 24 April 2020 21 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year FINANCIALS UPDATE EPRA NAV (€ per share) 50.0 0.47 -0.32 -0.05 45.0 7.79 2.64 -2.16 47.97 40.0 -0.14 39.75 35.0 EPRA EPRA Dividend Effect of Revaluation Result Unwinding Other EPRA NAV Earnings stock on swaps NAV 31 Dec 18 dividend sales 31 Dec 19 NSI AGM 24 April 2020 22 Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year FINANCIALS UPDATE Balance sheet de-risked, cost of debt stable Significant capacity to invest Loan-to-value Cost of debt 58.0 5.2% 4.9% -30.6pp -3.1% 48.9 45.4 43.3 44.1 3.7% 36.9 36.9 2.8% 2.3% 2.0% 2.1% 27.4 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 LTV target range Lower leverage and better-quality portfolio resulting in lower financing costs NSI AGM 24 April 2020 23 Agenda 1. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to buy back ordinary shares in the company's own capital, subject to the approval of the Vote Supervisory Board 13. Outlook for 2020 14. Any other business 15. Closing NSI AGM 24 April 2020 26 Controleverklaring van PwC bij de jaarrekening 2019 van NSI N.V. Aandeelhoudersvergadering 24 April 2020 Ons oordeel Naar ons oordeel: geeft de in dit jaarverslag opgenomen geconsolideerde jaarrekening een getrouw beeld van de grootte en samenstelling van het vermogen van NSI N.V. op 31 december 2019 en van het resultaat en de kasstromen over 2019, in overeenstemming met de International Financial Reporting Standards zoals aanvaard binnen de Europese Unie (EU-IFRS) en met Titel 9 Boek 2 van het in Nederland geldende Burgerlijk Wetboek (BW);

van de grootte en samenstelling van het vermogen van NSI N.V. op 31 december 2019 en van het resultaat en de kasstromen over 2019, in overeenstemming met de International Financial Reporting Standards zoals aanvaard binnen de Europese Unie (EU-IFRS) en met Titel 9 Boek 2 van het in Nederland geldende Burgerlijk Wetboek (BW); geeft de in dit jaarverslag opgenomen vennootschappelijke jaarrekening een getrouw beeld van de grootte en samenstelling van het vermogen van NSI N.V. op 31 december 2019 en van het resultaat over 2019 in overeenstemming met Titel 9 Boek 2 BW. Controleverklaring van PwC bij de jaarrekening 2019 van NSI N.V. April 2020 28 De hoofdlijnen van onze controle aanpak Materialiteit: €2.400.000 Controlewerkzaamheden centraal uitgevoerd vanuit één locatie Waardering van vastgoed Controleverklaring van PwC bij de jaarrekening 2019 van NSI N.V. April 2020 29 Jaarverslag Wij zijn van mening dat de andere informatieopgenomen in het jaarverslag: met de jaarrekening verenigbaar is en geen materiële afwijkingen bevat;

Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares issued under 12a, Vote subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board 12d. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares issued under 12b, Vote subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board 12e. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to buy back ordinary shares in the company's own capital, subject to the approval of the Vote Supervisory Board 13. Outlook for 2020 14. Any other business 15. Closing NSI AGM 24 April 2020 50 Outlook Bernd Stahli NSI AGM 24 April 2020 51 Outlook for 2020 Acquisition One20 Teleportboulevard 120,Amsterdam Impressions Area: 9,743 sqm Tenant: Multi-tenant Vacancy: 31.0% GIY / Reversionary yield: 3.5% / 6.3% WAULT: 4.0 years Energy label: A Acquisition price: €34.0m Bird view Sloterdijk 1 2 3 One20 NSI Buildings 1. Motion 4 Glass House Q-port Solaris Eclips Bird view sloterdijk NSI AGM 24 April 2020 52 Outlook for 2020 Issue of € 40m of 10-year notes at a fixed coupon of 1.6% Impact on balance sheet and financing In March NSI issued € 40m of 10-year unsecured notes to clients of Metlife Investment Management

10-year unsecured notes to clients of Metlife Investment Management The notes are Euro denominated and have a fixed coupon of 1.6%

The average debt maturity is thereby extended to 5.6 years per the end of March (Dec 19: 5.4 years)

No major loan maturities until 2023, with a small € 25m secured loan due in July

2020

2020 NSI holds a strong liquidity position with € 280m of cash and committed undrawn credit lines available

LTV has increased fractionally to 27.6% (Dec 19: 27.4%) Net debt - March 31 (€m) & Covenants Mar-20 Dec-19 Change Debt outstanding 382.5 342.8 39.7 Amortisation costs -1.3 -1.3 0.0 Book value debt 381.2 341.5 39.7 Debt to credit institutions 0.0 12.6 -12.6 Cash -20.1 -1.4 -18.6 Net debt 361.2 352.6 8.5 Covenant Dec 16 Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 Mar 20 LTV ≤60% 44.1% 36.9% 36.9% 27.4% 27.6% ICR ≥ 2.0x 3.8x 4.7x 5.5x 6.8x 7.2x Maturity profile US PP Secured debt 68 RCF Headroom 260 RCF Term Loan 80 50 40 40 40 40 25 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Net debt - Mar 2020 (€m) & Covenants NSI AGM 24 April 2020 53 Outlook for 2020 Update on rent collection & leasing profile Rent collection Historical data on rent collection per quarter1 1 Apr 2020 15 Apr 2020 23 Apr 2020 100% 80% Offices 71.1% 87.2% 89.2% 60% 40% HNK 68.3% 85.9% 89.1% 20% 0% Other 57.6% 56.6% 56.6% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 20 Total 69.4% 84.6% 86.7% On time < 30 days > 30 days NSI portfolio score on D&B2rating (% contracted rent) Lease expiry schedule (€m) 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 > 2024 31 March 2020 31 December 2019 1. 2020 Q2 data until 23 April 2020 included NSI AGM 24 April 2020 54 2. NSI uses Dunn & Bradstreet to assess the credit risk of its customers Outlook for 2020 Strong liquidity and balance sheet provide substantial comfort

Leasing activity and lease expiry schedule in line with budget

Team is preparing our assets for the new 1.5m society

Withdrawal EPRA EPS guidance

Lack of clarity of coronavirus on our customers' business Key is to provide support to viable customers

NSI AGM 24 April 2020 55

