NSI N : - AGM 24 April 2020

Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year
DEVELOPMENTS
Vitrum refurbishment
Modernising iconic bridge building, close to prime South-Axis
Preparing for planning application
•
Status:
Finalizing design
•
Expected start date:
Mid 2021
•
Details:
RGB lease until June 2021
Major refurbishment of circa € 30m:
- Modernising façade and office floors
- Large new reception area
- Transforming archive space into office space
Potential extension being reviewed
Substantial increase in rental values foreseen
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 16
Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year
DEVELOPMENTS
Bentinck Huis refurbishment
Progressing well
Update
•
Status:
Delivery foreseen early Q2 2020
After
•
Investment
€ 13.9 m
•
Planned capex:
€ 8.2 m
Increase in capex due to: - Capitalised interest € 0.4 m
- Additional fit-out costs € 0.2 m
•
Leasing:
Negotiations ongoing
•
Result:
Substantial increase in end value foreseen
Before
After
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 17
Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year
DEVELOPMENTS
Bentinck Huis
Upgrading from energy D to A label and targeting BREEAM-in-use Excellent
Green roof
New cooling system with highest
energy performance
Increase natural light
Solar panels
ingress by 42%
Ventilation and carbon,
Smart sensors temperature, and lighting controllable via app
LED
LED-lighting with
Thermal energy
control system
storage system
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 18
Financial update
Alianne de Jong
Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year
FINANCIALS UPDATE
EPRA Earnings
2019
2018
Change %
Gross rental income
82.8
83.7
-1.1%
Service costs not recharged
-1.6
-1.2
29.4%
Operating costs
-14.0
-13.3
5.6%
Net rental income
67.2
69.2
-2.9%
Administrative costs
-7.9
-7.9
0.0%
Net financing result
-9.8
-12.5
-21.3%
Direct investment result before tax
49.4
48.8
1.4%
Corporate income tax
-0
-0
0.0%
Direct investment result / EPRA earnings
49.4
48.7
1.4%
Direct investment result / EPRA earnings per share
2.64
2.64
0%
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 20
Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year
FINANCIALS UPDATE
EPRA Earnings
(€ per share)
2.70
2.60
0.02
0.15
2.50
-0.02
-0.03
0.01
2.40
0.20
2.30
-0.66
2.64
2.64
2.20
0.33
2.10
2.00
1.90
EPRA EPS GRI Disposals
GRI
GRI LFL
Service costs
Operating costs Administrative
Net financing
Other
EPRA EPS
2018
Acquisitions1
not recharged
costs
result
2019
1) Impact of acquisitions in 2018 € 0.25 and 2019 € 0.08
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 21
Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year
FINANCIALS UPDATE
EPRA NAV
(€ per share)
50.0
0.47
-0.32
-0.05
45.0
7.79
2.64
-2.16
47.97
40.0
-0.14
39.75
35.0
EPRA
EPRA
Dividend
Effect of
Revaluation
Result
Unwinding
Other
EPRA
NAV
Earnings
stock
on
swaps
NAV
31 Dec 18
dividend
sales
31 Dec 19
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 22
Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year
FINANCIALS UPDATE
Balance sheet de-risked, cost of debt stable
Significant capacity to invest
Loan-to-value
Cost of debt
58.0
5.2%
4.9%
-30.6pp
-3.1%
48.9
45.4
43.3
44.1
3.7%
36.9
36.9
2.8%
2.3%
2.0%
2.1%
27.4
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
LTV target range
Lower leverage and better-quality portfolio resulting in lower financing costs
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 23
Agenda
1.
Chairman opens the meeting
2.
Report of the Management Board on the 2019 financial year
3.
Report of the Supervisory Board on the 2019 financial year
3a.
Discussion of the remuneration report for the 2019 financial year and advisory vote
Vote
4.
Adoption of the financial statements for the 2019 financial year
Vote
5.
Dividend policy of NSI
6.
Declaration of the final dividend for 2019
Vote
7.
Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the policy pursued in the 2019 financial year
Vote
8.
Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision exercised during the 2019 financial year
Vote
9.
Composition of the Management Board
Vote
9a.
Proposal for the reappointment of Mr B.A. Stahli as Director (CEO)
Vote
10.
Composition of the Supervisory Board
Vote
10a.
Proposal for the reappointment of Ms K.M. Koks - Van der Sluijs as member of the Supervisory Board
Vote
10b.
Proposal for the reappointment of Mr H.M.M. Meijer as member of the Supervisory Board
Vote
10c.
Proposal for the appointment of Mr J.W. Dockheer as member of the Supervisory Board
Vote
11.
Remuneration policies
11a.
Revision of the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board
Vote
11b.
Revision of the Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board
Vote
12.
Authorisations
12a.
Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue ordinary shares up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding number of shares, subject
Vote
to the approval of the Supervisory Board
12b.
Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue up to an additional 10% of ordinary shares (i.e. 20% in aggregate for 12a and 12b),
Vote
subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board
12c.
Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares issued under 12a,
Vote
subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board
12d.
Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares issued under 12b,
Vote
subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board
12e.
Proposal to authorise the Management Board to buy back ordinary shares in the company's own capital, subject to the approval of the
Vote
Supervisory Board
13.
Outlook for 2020
14.
Any other business
15.
Closing
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 24
Controleverklaring van PwC bij de jaarrekening 2019 van NSI N.V.
Aandeelhoudersvergadering
24 April 2020
Ons oordeel
Naar ons oordeel:
geeft de in dit jaarverslag opgenomengeconsolideerde jaarrekeningeen getrouw beeldvan de grootte en samenstelling van het vermogen van NSI N.V. op 31 december 2019 en van het resultaat en de kasstromen over 2019, in overeenstemming met de International Financial Reporting Standards zoals aanvaard binnen de Europese Unie (EU-IFRS) en met Titel 9 Boek 2 van het in Nederland geldende Burgerlijk Wetboek (BW);
geeft de in dit jaarverslag opgenomenvennootschappelijke jaarrekeningeen getrouw beeldvan de grootte en samenstelling van het vermogen van NSI N.V. op 31 december 2019 en van het resultaat over 2019 in overeenstemming met Titel 9 Boek 2 BW.
Controleverklaring van PwC bij de jaarrekening 2019 van NSI N.V.
April 2020
28
De hoofdlijnen van onze controle aanpak
Materialiteit: €2.400.000
Controlewerkzaamheden centraal uitgevoerd vanuit één locatie
Waardering van vastgoed
Controleverklaring van PwC bij de jaarrekening 2019 van NSI N.V.
April 2020
29
Jaarverslag
Wij zijn van mening dat de andere informatieopgenomen in het jaarverslag:
met de jaarrekeningverenigbaar is engeen materiële afwijkingen bevat;
alle informatiebevat die op grond van Titel 9 Boek 2 BW is vereist.
Wij hebben voldaan aan de vereisten in Titel 9 Boek 2 BW en de Nederlandse Controlestandaard 720.
Deze werkzaamheden hebben niet dezelfde diepgang als onze controlewerkzaamheden bij de jaarrekening.
Het remuneratieverslag bevat de informatie zoals vereist op grond van artikel 2:135b en 2:145 lid 2 van het Burgerlijk Wetboek
Controleverklaring van PwC bij de jaarrekening 2019 van NSI N.V.
April 2020
30
Outlook
Bernd Stahli
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 51
Outlook for 2020
Acquisition One20
Teleportboulevard 120,Amsterdam
Impressions
Area:
9,743 sqm
Tenant:
Multi-tenant
Vacancy:
31.0%
GIY / Reversionary yield:
3.5% / 6.3%
WAULT:
4.0 years
Energy label:
A
Acquisition price:
€34.0m
Bird view Sloterdijk
1
2
3
One20
NSI Buildings
1. Motion
4
Glass House
Q-port
Solaris Eclips
Bird view sloterdijk
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 52
Outlook for 2020
Issue of € 40m of 10-year notes
at a fixed coupon of 1.6%
Impact on balance sheet and financing
In March NSI issued € 40m of10-year unsecured notes to clients of Metlife Investment Management
The notes are Euro denominated and have a fixed coupon of 1.6%
The average debt maturity is thereby extended to 5.6 years per the end of March (Dec 19: 5.4 years)
No major loan maturities until 2023, with a small € 25m secured loan due in July
2020
NSI holds a strong liquidity position with € 280m of cash and committed undrawn credit lines available
LTV has increased fractionally to 27.6% (Dec 19: 27.4%)
Net debt - March 31 (€m) & Covenants
Mar-20
Dec-19
Change
Debt outstanding
382.5
342.8
39.7
Amortisation costs
-1.3
-1.3
0.0
Book value debt
381.2
341.5
39.7
Debt to credit institutions
0.0
12.6
-12.6
Cash
-20.1
-1.4
-18.6
Net debt
361.2
352.6
8.5
Covenant
Dec 16
Dec 17
Dec 18
Dec 19
Mar 20
LTV
≤60%
44.1%
36.9%
36.9%
27.4%
27.6%
ICR
≥ 2.0x
3.8x
4.7x
5.5x
6.8x
7.2x
Maturity profile
US PP
Secured debt
68
RCF Headroom
260
RCF
Term Loan
80
50
40
40
40
40
25
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
Net debt - Mar 2020 (€m) & Covenants
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 53
Outlook for 2020
Update on rent collection & leasing profile
Rent collection
Historical data on rent collection per quarter1
1 Apr 2020
15 Apr 2020
23 Apr 2020
100%
80%
Offices
71.1%
87.2%
89.2%
60%
40%
HNK
68.3%
85.9%
89.1%
20%
0%
Other
57.6%
56.6%
56.6%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
16
16
16
16
17
17
17
17
18
18
18
18
19
19
19
19
20
20
Total
69.4%
84.6%
86.7%
On time
< 30 days
> 30 days
NSI portfolio score on D&B2rating (% contracted rent)
Lease expiry schedule (€m)
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
> 2024
31 March 2020
31 December 2019
1.
2020 Q2 data until 23 April 2020 included
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 54
2.
NSI uses Dunn & Bradstreet to assess the credit risk of its customers
Outlook for 2020
Strong liquidity and balance sheet provide substantial comfort
Leasing activity and lease expiry schedule in line with budget
Team is preparing our assets for the new 1.5m society
Withdrawal EPRA EPS guidance
Lack of clarity of coronavirus on our customers' business
Key is to provide support to viable customers
NSI AGM 24 April 2020 55
