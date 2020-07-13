NSI N : Announcement of scrip issue price for interim dividend 2020

A maximum of 200,000 shares are available for stock dividend. If shareholders in aggregate opt for a number of shares which exceeds this maximum, those who have opted for distribution in the form of shares will be allocated on a pro rata basis, with the remainder being distributed in cash subject to deduction of 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax.

Shareholders electing for a dividend in shares, which will be paid out of the share premium reserve and therefore not subject to dividend withholding tax, will receive 1 (one) new ordinary share for every 36(thirty six)ordinary shares held. This equates to a price of € 37.44per ordinary share on an ex dividend basis. The new ordinary shares created as a result will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares for the financial year 2020.

The ex-dividend date is 15 July 2020. The record date is 16 July 2020. The election period will start 17 July 2020 and close 31 July 2020 at 3pm (CET). If by then no notification is received the dividend will be paid in cash. The cash dividend will be paid on 4 August 2020. Shareholders opting for shares will receive their shares also on 4 August 2020.

The Management Board of NSI N.V.