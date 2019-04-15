NSI N : Proxy AGM 17 April 2019

Proxy form for the General Meeting of NSI N.V. on Wednesday 17 April 2019

I will not attend the meeting and hereby give a proxy to (please tick the appropriate box):

__________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________

The chairman of the meeting

to act for me, with the right of substitution, at the general meeting (the "AGM") of NSI to be held at Motion Building, Radarweg 60, 1043 NT Amsterdam the Netherlands on Wednesday 17 April 2019, at 2.00 pm for the purpose of considering and passing, with or without amendment, the resolutions set out in the notice convening the AGM and at the AGM attend and speak on my behalf and to vote for me and in my name in respect of such resolutions as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my proxy holder will deem fit. This proxy will be governed by the laws of the Netherlands.

Resolution For Against Abstain

4.Adoption of the financial statements for the 2018 financial year

6. Declaration of the final dividend for 2018

7.Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the policy pursued in the 2018 financial year

8. Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision exercised during the 2018 financial year

9.Revision the Remuneration policy for the Management Board

10a.Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue ordinary shares (subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board)

10b.Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares (subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board)

10c. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to buy back ordinary shares in thecompany's own capital (subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board)

Name _________________________________________________________ Address _________________________________________________________ Telephone _________________________________________________________ Number of shares _________________________________________________________ Date _________________________________________________________ City _________________________________________________________ Signature _________________________________________________________

If you use this proxy form please do not forget to register your shares for the meeting through your bank. Please contact your bank for further details.