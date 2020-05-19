Log in
NSI N.V.    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 05/18 11:35:06 am
33.05 EUR   +3.93%
01:13aNSI N : announces take-up of stock dividend
PU
04/28NSI N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/27NSI N : Announcement of scrip issue price for final dividend 2019
PU
NSI N : announces take-up of stock dividend

05/19/2020 | 01:13am EDT

Today NSI has paid out the 2019 final dividend of €1.12 per share. Shareholders representing 51.1% of the share capital have opted to take up shares at an issue price of €33.60 per ordinary share in lieu of a cash dividend of € 1.12 per share.

In total 322,352 new ordinary shares have been created from the share premium reserve. As a result, as per today, NSI N.V. has in total 19,240,116 ordinary shares outstanding. There are no shares held in treasury.

Due to the stock dividend alternative NSI has been able to retain €10.8 million in cash to further invest in the business.

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 05:12:05 UTC
