NSI N.V.

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/04 02:01:12 am
30.85 EUR   +0.16%
01:12aNSI N : announces take-up of stock dividend
PU
07/15NSI N.V. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend (optional)
FA
07/13NSI N : Announcement of scrip issue price for interim dividend 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NSI N : announces take-up of stock dividend

08/04/2020 | 01:12am EDT

Today NSI has paid out the 2020 interim dividend of €1.04 per share. Shareholders representing 9.6% of the share capital have opted to take up shares at an issue price of €37.44 per ordinary share in lieu of a cash dividend of €1.04 per share.

In total 51,299 new ordinary shares have been created from the share premium reserve. As a result, as per today, NSI N.V. has in total 19,291,415 ordinary shares outstanding. There are no shares held in treasury.

Due to the stock dividend alternative NSI has been able to retain €1.9 million in cash to further invest in the business.

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:11:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 74,0 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net income 2020 -15,0 M -17,7 M -17,7 M
Net Debt 2020 377 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2020 -39,0x
Yield 2020 7,01%
Capitalization 593 M 696 M 698 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart NSI N.V.
Duration : Period :
NSI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 41,00 €
Last Close Price 30,80 €
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Luurt A. S. van der Ploeg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSI N.V.-29.03%696
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)33.48%69 560
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.34.07%43 089
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.9.13%22 392
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-19.31%20 622
SEGRO PLC8.74%15 161
