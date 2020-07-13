RESULTS : Half year 2020

We are pleased to present our H1 2020 report. The key highlights are:
- Strong operational performance in H1 despite coronavirus impact
- Rent collection for Q2 2020 at 96.0%; Q3 2020 already at 90.4% per 10 July
- H1 EPRA EPS of € 1.14 per share, with net rents up 4.0% on a like-for-like basis
- EPRA NAV € 44.79, reflecting a 4.1% negative asset revaluation
- Vacancy rate of 7.8%; LTV of 29.2%- Re-instating EPRA EPS guidance for FY 2020 at € 2.30 - € 2.40
- Interim dividend confirmed at € 1.04
