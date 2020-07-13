Log in
NSI N.V.    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/13 01:32:02 am
34.4 EUR   +1.78%
01:11aNSI N : Announcement of scrip issue price for interim dividend 2020
PU
01:11aRESULTS : Half year 2020
PU
07/08NSI N.V. : half-yearly earnings release
RESULTS : Half year 2020

07/13/2020 | 01:11am EDT

We are pleased to present our H1 2020 report. The key highlights are:

- Strong operational performance in H1 despite coronavirus impact
- Rent collection for Q2 2020 at 96.0%; Q3 2020 already at 90.4% per 10 July
- H1 EPRA EPS of € 1.14 per share, with net rents up 4.0% on a like-for-like basis
- EPRA NAV € 44.79, reflecting a 4.1% negative asset revaluation
- Vacancy rate of 7.8%; LTV of 29.2%- Re-instating EPRA EPS guidance for FY 2020 at € 2.30 - € 2.40
- Interim dividend confirmed at € 1.04

Please download the report in the download section on the righthand side of this page.

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 05:10:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 75,0 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net income 2020 27,0 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net Debt 2020 359 M 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,39%
Capitalization 639 M 723 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart NSI N.V.
Duration : Period :
NSI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 42,00 €
Last Close Price 33,80 €
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Luurt A. S. van der Ploeg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSI N.V.-22.12%723
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)22.77%63 429
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.23.09%39 547
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.48%21 403
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-22.60%19 571
SEGRO PLC4.39%14 099
