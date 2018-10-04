Log in
NSK LTD. (6471)
  News  
NSK : Awarded 2018 Deming Prize

10/04/2018 | 10:03am CEST

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) is proud to announce that NSK Group company Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Headquarters: Tamil Nadu, India; Chairman: Laxminarayan Ganesh) has been awarded the 2018 Deming Prize.

The Deming Prize, a highly prestigious honor, is awarded for significant contributions to the development of quality control and excellence in TQM (Total Quality Management).

*:For further information on the Deming Prize, please visit the official website. https://www.juse.or.jp/deming_en/

The team at Rane NSK Steering Systems has steadily developed comprehensive quality control systems to produce world class products. This award recognizes their dedication to providing only the best to our customers.

An award ceremony will be held at the Japan Business Federation Building (Keidanren Kaikan) in Tokyo on November 14th.

Disclaimer

NSK Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 08:02:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 045 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 72 586 M
Debt 2019 122 B
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 9,60
P/E ratio 2020 9,55
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 726 B
Chart NSK LTD.
Duration : Period :
NSK Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 529  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Uchiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Saimon Nogami CFO, Director & Head-Administration
Nobuo Goto Director, Head-Technology & Quality Assurance
Yasuhiro Kamio Director & GM-Industrial Machinery Sales
Shigeyuki Suzuki Director & General Manager-Automobile Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSK LTD.-26.83%6 350
DENSO CORP-17.13%41 163
CONTINENTAL-32.13%35 396
APTIV0.35%22 487
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 972
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.64%18 691
