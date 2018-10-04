NSK : Awarded 2018 Deming Prize

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) is proud to announce that NSK Group company Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Headquarters: Tamil Nadu, India; Chairman: Laxminarayan Ganesh) has been awarded the 2018 Deming Prize.

The Deming Prize, a highly prestigious honor, is awarded for significant contributions to the development of quality control and excellence in TQM (Total Quality Management).

*:For further information on the Deming Prize, please visit the official website. https://www.juse.or.jp/deming_en/

The team at Rane NSK Steering Systems has steadily developed comprehensive quality control systems to produce world class products. This award recognizes their dedication to providing only the best to our customers.

An award ceremony will be held at the Japan Business Federation Building (Keidanren Kaikan) in Tokyo on November 14th.