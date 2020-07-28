Log in
NSK : Fight Against Counterfeiting Continues with Expanded Product Lineup for “Anti-Fake Bearing” App

07/28/2020 | 03:51am EDT

Counterfeit or fake bearings are a global supply chain issue, with customers in all markets susceptible to the risks of buying these low-quality products. As a leading manufacturer of premium-quality bearings, NSK is focused on eliminating fakes to protect customers from safety risks, reduced reliability, and higher lifecycle costs.

Inconsistent quality is assured when buying fake bearings. Fake bearings may last long enough to pass pre-production trials, but often experience premature failure in the field, threatening operational stability and potentially causing unplanned downtime at great cost. This eventuality can compromise brand reputation and damage sales and profitability.

NSK Ltd. first released the 'NSK Verify' app in 2017 to help customers assess the authenticity of machine tool bearings. The performance and reliability of machine tool bearings are essential to securing stable operation without unplanned downtime and are a critical factor in keeping customers profitable by reducing maintenance and total lifecycle costs. NSK's machine tool bearings have a reputation of world-class performance and top reliability - a reputation which nefarious counterfeiters have been trying to exploit by selling fake bearings labeled as 'NSK.'

To further enhance customer safety and confidence in NSK products, NSK has expanded the lineup of products that can be scanned by the NSK Verify app; a wide range of large-size bearings are becoming compatible.

Moving forward, NSK will continue the fight against fake bearings through initiatives targeting every step of the supply chain to continue to deliver quality customers can rely on.

NSK began its journey manufacturing the first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control™ solutions essential for mobility and industrial applications. NSK is the top supplier of bearings in Japan and is the third largest supplier in the world by market share.

Our responsive products and technologies enhance automotive performance and industrial productivity while reducing energy consumption to unprecedented low levels. In the early 1960s, we set our sights outside Japan and have established over 200 business locations in 30 countries alongside a vast network of joint ventures and partnerships in all corners of the world.

NSK contributes to a safer, smoother society and helps protect the global environment through its innovative technology integrating Motion & Control. As a truly international enterprise, we are working across national boundaries to improve relationships between people throughout the world.

Disclaimer

NSK Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:50:14 UTC
