NSK : Inaugurates Global Training Center

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) inaugurates newly built Global Training Center (GTRC).

NSK firmly believes that employees form the core of the company. As such, we strive to develop and enable employees to maximize their potential, engage in creative and innovative efforts, and shoulder the future of the company and society. The NSK Global Training Center will serve as a base for NSK employee development efforts around the world. Courses offered will focus on engineering and technical skills.

The Global Training Center will primarily host classes by the NSK Institute of Technology (NIT), which offers advanced education in a variety of engineering fields. Manufacturing fundamentals, sales strategies, and other career development courses will also be offered. The facility will also be used to engage students from elementary through university, and teach fundamental knowledge of bearings, monozukuri, and tribology.

Comment from Nobuo Goto, Executive Vice President & Head of Technology I would like to express my gratitude to the project members that worked tirelessly to make the Global Training Center a reality. NSK recently celebrated its centennial, but employee development and continuing education is essential for the company to be successful for the next 100 years. NSK employees closely collaborate with their coworkers around the world, and the Global Training Center will continue to facilitate and support this tradition.

Moving forward, the NSK Group will continue its efforts across global and local communities to develop human resources, advance technology, and contribute to society.