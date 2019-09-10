Log in
NSK LTD.

NSK : Inaugurates Global Training Center

09/10/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) inaugurates newly built Global Training Center (GTRC).

NSK firmly believes that employees form the core of the company. As such, we strive to develop and enable employees to maximize their potential, engage in creative and innovative efforts, and shoulder the future of the company and society. The NSK Global Training Center will serve as a base for NSK employee development efforts around the world. Courses offered will focus on engineering and technical skills.

The Global Training Center will primarily host classes by the NSK Institute of Technology (NIT), which offers advanced education in a variety of engineering fields. Manufacturing fundamentals, sales strategies, and other career development courses will also be offered. The facility will also be used to engage students from elementary through university, and teach fundamental knowledge of bearings, monozukuri, and tribology.

Comment from Nobuo Goto, Executive Vice President & Head of Technology

I would like to express my gratitude to the project members that worked tirelessly to make the Global Training Center a reality. NSK recently celebrated its centennial, but employee development and continuing education is essential for the company to be successful for the next 100 years. NSK employees closely collaborate with their coworkers around the world, and the Global Training Center will continue to facilitate and support this tradition.

Moving forward, the NSK Group will continue its efforts across global and local communities to develop human resources, advance technology, and contribute to society.

Facility details

Name Global Training Center
Address 3-6-14 Fujisawa Honmachi, Kanagawa, Japan
Grounds 2,152㎡
Building 1,006㎡
Classrooms 928㎡

About NSK Ltd.

NSK started its journey manufacturing the first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control™ solutions supporting essential mobility and industry applications. NSK is currently the top supplier of bearings in Japan, the third largest supplier in the world by market share, and a world leader in electric power steering and ball screw manufacturing and technology.

Our responsive products and technologies, including a diverse range of solutions for precision machining, are used to enhance automotive performance and industrial productivity while reducing energy consumption to unprecedented low levels.

In the early 1960s we set our sights outside Japan, and to date, have established business locations across 30 countries and a sales network that spans the globe.

NSK Corporate Philosophy

NSK contributes to a safer, smoother society and helps protect the global environment through its innovative technology integrating Motion & Control™. As a truly international enterprise, we are working across national boundaries to improve relationships between people throughout the world.

NSK Vision 2026: Setting the Future in Motion

Contributing to society while growing as a company-NSK will set the future in motion by creating new value beyond the world's expectations.

Disclaimer

NSK Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:21:07 UTC
