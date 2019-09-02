NSK : Joins iPark Health Innovation Initiative

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) today announced the establishment of an NSK office at the Shonan Health Innovation Park (iPark), a co-location facility for an open innovation initiative bringing together biomedical researchers and equipment makers with the goal of accelerating development of cutting-edge healthcare solutions and technologies.
The NSK office is situated in iPark's biochemistry wing, which focuses on the study and manipulation of biological processes at the cellular and molecular level. NSK is demoing its newly updated micromanipulator capable of highly accurate and smooth micro-level operations (cell perforation, ICSI, DNA injection, etc.) and automating repetitive operations to facilitate biomedical research and medical procedures. NSK will promote the benefits of its technologies in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors and seek out new opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.
NSK began its journey manufacturing the first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control™ solutions supporting essential mobility, industry, and health care applications. NSK conducts extensive research and development to meet the needs of highly diverse applications of its customer base that demands the highest quality in motion solutions. Continuously building on its Four Core Technologies of tribology, materials technology, analysis technology, and mechatronics, NSK supports the development of new fields with groundbreaking solutions alongside an expansive lineup of proven offerings.
As part of NSK's consistent efforts to enhance quality and accelerate development, NSK is strengthening its business alliances and multi-disciplinary collaboration initiatives, including new projects in Silicon Valley, an open innovation venture capital platform in Europe, and engaging in joint research and development projects with leading universities.
Disclaimer
NSK Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 04:16:07 UTC