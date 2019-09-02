NSK : Joins iPark Health Innovation Initiative

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) today announced the establishment of an NSK office at the Shonan Health Innovation Park (iPark), a co-location facility for an open innovation initiative bringing together biomedical researchers and equipment makers with the goal of accelerating development of cutting-edge healthcare solutions and technologies.

The NSK office is situated in iPark's biochemistry wing, which focuses on the study and manipulation of biological processes at the cellular and molecular level. NSK is demoing its newly updated micromanipulator capable of highly accurate and smooth micro-level operations (cell perforation, ICSI, DNA injection, etc.) and automating repetitive operations to facilitate biomedical research and medical procedures. NSK will promote the benefits of its technologies in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors and seek out new opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.