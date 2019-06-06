Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NSK Ltd.    6471   JP3720800006

NSK LTD.

(6471)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NSK : Volkswagen and NSK Cooperation Agreement on EPS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) and Volkswagen AG (VW; Headquarters: Wolfsburg, Germany) have announced today a formal cooperation agreement between the two companies' steering divisions with the aim to further increase the power of innovation in steering. Both companies have agreed on in-depth development cooperation.

Comment from Dr. Stefan Sommer, Board of Management of Volkswagen AG

The cooperation agreement with NSK as one of the world's leading manufacturers of steering systems is a meaningful step to strategically expand our international development and production and to further strengthen our innovative strength in the chassis business.

Comment from Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components

Volkswagen Group Components has been a steering specialist for many years. The in-depth development cooperation enables us to make intensive use of the know-how of both partners and thus to further advance future products.

Comment from EVP Masatada Fumoto, Head of NSK's Steering and Actuator Division Headquarters

The cooperation agreement with Volkswagen is strategically significant to further expand our product portfolio and global production. The two parties complement each other in many areas, and we will continue to strengthen our relationship as we drive for future innovation.

NSK started its journey manufacturing the first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control™ solutions supporting essential mobility and industry applications.

NSK is currently the top supplier of bearings in Japan, and is the third largest supplier in the world by market share. We are also a world leader in electric power steering and ball screw manufacturing and technology.

Our responsive products and technologies, including a diverse range of solutions for precision machining, are used to enhance automotive performance and industrial productivity while reducing energy consumption to unprecedented low levels.

In the early 1960s we set our sights outside Japan, and to date, have established business sites across 30 countries.

Disclaimer

NSK Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 23:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NSK LTD.
07:43pNSK : Volkswagen and NSK Cooperation Agreement on EPS
PU
05/09NSK LTD. : Annual results
CO
04/15NSK : Welcomes Visitors to Auto Shanghai 2019
PU
04/12NSK : Welcomes Visitors to CIMT 2019
PU
03/27NSK LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/21NSK : Europe appoints Chief Operating Officer
AQ
02/26NSK : Welcomes Visitors to Taipei Int'l Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS 2019)
PU
02/21NSK : Welcomes Visitors to WIND EXPO 2019
PU
02/06NSK HOW-TO VIDEO : Replace Wheel Hub Bearing w/ Magnetic Encoder
PU
02/01NSK LTD. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 941 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 47 400 M
Debt 2020 118 B
Yield 2020 4,39%
P/E ratio 2020 10,12
P/E ratio 2021 8,94
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capitalization 503 B
Chart NSK LTD.
Duration : Period :
NSK Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 035  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Uchiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Saimon Nogami CFO, Director & Head-Administration
Nobuo Goto Director, Head-Technology & Quality Assurance
Yasuhiro Kamio Director & GM-Industrial Machinery Sales
Shigeyuki Suzuki Director & General Manager-Automobile Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSK LTD.-3.04%4 437
DENSO CORP-8.06%30 341
CONTINENTAL AG0.00%27 520
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 497
APTIV17.77%17 234
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.05%14 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About