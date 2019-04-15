NSK : Welcomes Visitors to Auto Shanghai 2019

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) will exhibit its products and technologies at Auto Shanghai 2019, to be held at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, from April 16-25, 2019.

NSK's theme for this year's show is 'Innovation Beyond Imagination' featuring the fruits of our R&D efforts and Four Core Technologies™ for the next generation of electric vehicles (EV) and new energy vehicles (NEV). NSK technology improves stability, reduces fuel consumption, and creates a remarkable driving experience.