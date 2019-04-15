NSK : Welcomes Visitors to Auto Shanghai 2019

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) will exhibit its products and technologies at Auto Shanghai 2019, to be held at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, from April 16-25, 2019.
NSK's theme for this year's show is 'Innovation Beyond Imagination' featuring the fruits of our R&D efforts and Four Core Technologies™ for the next generation of electric vehicles (EV) and new energy vehicles (NEV). NSK technology improves stability, reduces fuel consumption, and creates a remarkable driving experience.
In 1916, NSK became the first company in Japan to develop and manufacture bearings, and we have continued to create revolutionary technology and products ever since. During our over 100 years of business operations, we have actively contributed to worldwide industrial development and the preservation of the environment. Through the application of our Four Core Technologies of Tribology (friction control), Materials, Numerical Simulation, and Mechatronics, NSK manufactures a wide range of high-quality products such as automotive bearings, steering products, and transmission bearings. NSK aims to contribute to the future of the automobile by improving safety and reducing the impact vehicle use has on the environment.
