NSK LTD.

(6471)
NSK : Welcomes Visitors to Taipei Int'l Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS 2019)

02/26/2019 | 03:28am EST

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) has announced that it will exhibit its products and technologies at Taipei Int'l Machine Tool Show, to be held in Taipei, Taiwan from March 4-9, 2019.

Machine tools are the backbone of industry, serving as essential infrastructure to make components for other machines. NSK is proud to be the only major company to research, develop, and manufacture precision bearings, balls screws, linear guides, and spindles, the four core components of machine tools.

Drawing on our vast expertise in the sector, we are excited to present a wide range of new and future technologies to boost machining performance, achieve energy savings, increase productivity, and enable easier automation.

NSK's world class solutions are ready to keep your business competitive with the highest level of reliability and extensive features designed specifically to meet the needs of machine tool applications.

Disclaimer

NSK Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:27:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 998 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 61 880 M
Debt 2019 135 B
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 8,98
P/E ratio 2020 9,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 581 B
Chart NSK LTD.
Duration : Period :
NSK Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 231  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Uchiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Saimon Nogami CFO, Director & Head-Administration
Nobuo Goto Director, Head-Technology & Quality Assurance
Yasuhiro Kamio Director & GM-Industrial Machinery Sales
Shigeyuki Suzuki Director & General Manager-Automobile Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSK LTD.14.44%5 242
DENSO CORP1.98%34 154
CONTINENTAL21.53%32 621
APTIV33.77%21 416
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 495
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.15.51%17 838
