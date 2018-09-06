Log in
NSK LTD. (6471)
NSK : welcomes visitors to Automechanika Frankfurt 2018

09/06/2018

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) will exhibit at Automechanika Frankfurt, to be held at Messe Frankfurt (Germany) from September 11-15, 2018.

2018 marks a special occasion for Automechanika. The world's leading trade fair in automotive services will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, complete with new themes and a co-located show. As a worldwide supplier of wheel hub bearings and other car parts, NSK looks forward to meeting new customers and strengthen the relationship with distributor partners and continue to enhance its global influence.

NSK will exhibit its expanding automotive aftermarket offerings, including the popular NSK ProKIT line. ProKIT is a new range of products for the independent automotive aftermarket. Focusing on wheel hub bearings, ProKIT uses only 100% genuine bearings, seals and fasteners, whose unrivalled quality has successfully supplied almost all major car manufacturers time and again.

Disclaimer

NSK Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 01:16:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 046 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 72 859 M
Debt 2019 122 B
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 9,01
P/E ratio 2020 8,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 682 B
Chart NSK LTD.
Duration : Period :
NSK Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 541  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Uchiyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Saimon Nogami CFO, Director & Head-Administration
Nobuo Goto Director, Head-Technology & Quality Assurance
Yasuhiro Kamio Director & GM-Industrial Machinery Sales
Shigeyuki Suzuki Director & General Manager-Automobile Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSK LTD.-31.28%6 119
DENSO CORP-23.81%37 563
CONTINENTAL-31.06%35 965
APTIV2.61%23 043
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 755
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.81%18 484
