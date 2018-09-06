NSK : welcomes visitors to Automechanika Frankfurt 2018

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) will exhibit at Automechanika Frankfurt, to be held at Messe Frankfurt (Germany) from September 11-15, 2018.

2018 marks a special occasion for Automechanika. The world's leading trade fair in automotive services will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, complete with new themes and a co-located show. As a worldwide supplier of wheel hub bearings and other car parts, NSK looks forward to meeting new customers and strengthen the relationship with distributor partners and continue to enhance its global influence.

NSK will exhibit its expanding automotive aftermarket offerings, including the popular NSK ProKIT line. ProKIT is a new range of products for the independent automotive aftermarket. Focusing on wheel hub bearings, ProKIT uses only 100% genuine bearings, seals and fasteners, whose unrivalled quality has successfully supplied almost all major car manufacturers time and again.