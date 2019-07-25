New Product: NSK LCube II Tapered Roller Bearings for EV Transmissions

Consent

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) has developed a new tapered roller bearing 'NSK LCube II' for use in electric vehicle (EV) transmission systems. A special process is applied to the surface of each roller, significantly increasing durability and seizure resistance under severely low (thin) lubrication conditions. Utilizing less lubricant and lower viscosity lubricant contributes to higher fuel economy (lower fuel/electricity consumption). NSK is targeting 4 billion yen in sales by 2030.

Development Background

Amongst increasing environmental concerns, consumers and businesses around the world are demanding better fuel economy from motor vehicles, leading to the rapid development of EV. To improve fuel economy, there has been a shift to using less lubricant and/or lower viscosity lubricant in transmission systems. As a result, tapered roller bearings in transmissions are being subject to increasingly severe lubrication conditions, increasing the risk of lubrication oil film depletion (lean lubrication conditions), surface damage, and bearing seizure. Higher efficiency transmission systems are seen as key to improving fuel economy, so NSK set out to develop a high reliability bearing capable of overcoming these hurdles.

Product Features

Product Benefits

NSK LCube II contributes to improving efficiency and reliability in EV.

