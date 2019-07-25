Log in
New Product: NSK LCube II Tapered Roller Bearings for EV Transmissions

0
07/25/2019

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) has developed a new tapered roller bearing 'NSK LCube II' for use in electric vehicle (EV) transmission systems.

A special process is applied to the surface of each roller, significantly increasing durability and seizure resistance under severely low (thin) lubrication conditions. Utilizing less lubricant and lower viscosity lubricant contributes to higher fuel economy (lower fuel/electricity consumption). NSK is targeting 4 billion yen in sales by 2030.

Development Background

Amongst increasing environmental concerns, consumers and businesses around the world are demanding better fuel economy from motor vehicles, leading to the rapid development of EV.

To improve fuel economy, there has been a shift to using less lubricant and/or lower viscosity lubricant in transmission systems. As a result, tapered roller bearings in transmissions are being subject to increasingly severe lubrication conditions, increasing the risk of lubrication oil film depletion (lean lubrication conditions), surface damage, and bearing seizure.

Higher efficiency transmission systems are seen as key to improving fuel economy, so NSK set out to develop a high reliability bearing capable of overcoming these hurdles.

Product Features

Product Benefits

NSK LCube II contributes to improving efficiency and reliability in EV.

About NSK Ltd.

NSK started its journey manufacturing the first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control™ solutions supporting essential mobility and industry applications. NSK is currently the top supplier of bearings in Japan, and is the third largest supplier in the world by market share.

Our responsive products and technologies, including a diverse range of solutions for precision machining, are used to enhance automotive performance and industrial productivity while reducing energy consumption to unprecedented low levels. In the early 1960s we set our sights outside Japan, and to date, have established business locations across 30 countries.

NSK Corporate Philosophy

NSK contributes to a safer, smoother society and helps protect the global environment through its innovative technology integrating Motion & Control. As a truly international enterprise, we are working across national boundaries to improve relationships between people throughout the world.

NSK Vision 2026: Setting the Future in Motion

Contributing to Society While Growing as a Company-NSK Will Set the Future in Motion by Creating New Value Beyond the World's Expectations

Disclaimer

NSK Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 07:19:08 UTC
