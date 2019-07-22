Now Available: Long-Life Work Roll Bearings for Rolling Mills

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) has developed a line of long-life four-row sealed tapered roller bearings with water-resistant grease. These new work roll bearings for rolling mills*1 deliver on the need for bearings that last.

The bearings are packed with a newly developed grease that provides long service life even under severe conditions, such as when water enters the bearing. This longer service life reduces maintenance costs and increases operational efficiency. Since these bearings need replacement less often, they help to reduce CO 2 emissions and resource consumption.

*1: Rolling mills typically use pairs of work rolls to roll slabs of steel or other metals into specific shapes such as sheets.