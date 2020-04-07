Setting the Future in Motion with New Ball Screw Units for Advanced Braking Systems: Part 1 (Strategy)

◆Upfront Investment in an Essential Component for Electric Brake Boosters

HiroyukiThe NSK Saitama Plant has been making ball screw units for automotive regenerative braking systems since 2011. Anticipating growing demand for electric braking systems, we launched a project in 2014 to develop products to meet the demand for full-scale adoption of electric brake boosters.

HidenoriI was transferred to this department in 2015. As I researched the electric brake market, I soon saw the promise of ball-screw-type electric brake boosters. The ball screw changes the rotating motion of the motor into a linear motion. This change in movement can be achieved with other devices such as a slide screw, but the type using a ball screw offers outstanding responsiveness due to its smooth movement. Responsiveness is vital to maximizing safety in braking systems, especially in autonomous driving to ensure optimal control. Once we ascertained the advantages of the ball screw in terms of responsiveness, ease of installation, and quiet (low-noise) performance, we moved forward with the project.

HiroyukiBefore we even received any orders for the product, we had already established the key production facility, manufacturing method, and a prototype processing line. Thanks to the company's decision to provide this kind of upfront investment, we were able to design the product from a new perspective and develop a unique mass production method. Our efforts over the development years resulted in a system capable of making products at a competitive price point, which ultimately leads to more orders and greater scale.

HidenoriLooking back, I think we were fortunate to receive the company's support in the form of that upfront investment. It allowed us to work on the project with a sense of urgency. We share in NSK's passion to take on new challenges, and this helped motivate all the departments involved to work together to make the project a success.